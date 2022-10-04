How to Recognize Counterfeit $100 Bills in New York State?

How often do you have a $100 bill in your possession? Me? Not very often at all, so when I actually get one in my hands, I am kind of nervous about it. Think that's silly? If you are a person who gets these big bills all the time, I am sure you already feel comfortable with using them. For myself? These things never come across my hands.

What should you look for if you are given a $100 bill? Is it a glowy-strip thing? Is it the size of Ben Franklin's head? What are a few quick things that people should know, in light of all the recent issues of counterfeit bills in New York?

What are a few ways to recognize if you have a real $100 bill?

Photo by 金 运 on Unsplash

Here are a few things that will set apart a real $100 bill from fake ones.

The paper. There is only one place that makes the paper. Most people instantly realize a bill is fake because it doesn't 'feel' right.

There is a Federal Reserve Symbol to the left of the portrait on the front of the bill.

The serial numbers on the bill should match in both locations on the front of the bill.

Check out the back of the bill, you should see a 100 in gold raised printing.

So, what about the thread? People always say look for the thread. What is special about the thread? The thread has the number 100 and it is blue, and the 100 can be seen through the bill when you hold it up to the light.

What should you do if you get what you think is a fake $100 bill?

Alexander Mils via Unsplash

If you think you have a fake bill, take it to the bank and have them look at it for you. Then call the police department and/or the US Secret Service. Will you ever get your money back? Probably not. But hopefully, you can stop others from also getting the fake bills.

There are instances where the fake $100s were being given out left and right in one small town. Would they be out of money if they knew what to look for?

