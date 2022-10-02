Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Great Reasons to Have a US Passport

Do you have a US Passport? Do you think you don't need one? Hey, you could be right, you probably don't ever have to need one. There are people that will go their whole life without leaving the country, or even getting on a plane. I am not one of them. I got my first passport at the age of 14. Please do not ask to see that photo, because I will never show it to anyone!

There are many valid reasons to get a Passport, including it being something that is considered a Real ID and would be valid as proof of identity that you can use to get on an airplane when the Real ID laws so into effect in 2023. But there are other reasons, here are just a few.

Why should every New Yorker get a US Passport?

Listen, there are many places to see in the world, that is probably the best reason to get one. Then you can take advantage of the last minute airfares to several different countries. At the time of this writing, it is actually cheaper to fly from New York to Europe than it is to fly from New York to Seattle, Washington on Los Angeles, California.

Is your Passport really that secure? Can it be my sole-ID?

Yes, your Passport is extremely secure and it actually has (the newer ones) have RFID technology in it. You can use your ID to purchase alcohol, get on a plane and fill out the paperwork for a new job (I-9 forms). If you don't drive, it is a good piece of ID to have as well. It also, becomes a look back at all of the places that you have visited too. While someone of my old passports have more stamps than others, it is getting tougher and tougher to get a country to stamp your passport. It is one of those things were you ask, when you go through Passport control, and they look at you as if to say 'silly American.'

Where can you get a Passport? The best way to go about it? Check out your local United States Post Office for one of their Passport Days. But you don't have to wait for those days, you can submit your passport application at a Post Office near you.

So, where are you going to go first? Start planning, because for a first time passport application, it can take about 3 months to get your passport in the mail.

While you start thinking about the first trip you are going to take outside of the country, remember to have these 5 things to make your travel go smoothly.

