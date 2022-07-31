Useful: 4 Places for the Best Shrimp & Grits in the Hudson Valley

As you go around the Hudson Valley, you start having a craving for something, what do you do? Do you ask your friends? Do you look online to find who 'has the best?' With the price of everything increasing, and your needing to make sure that you get what you pay for doing a bit of research in advance does pay off.

So, at the times when you are searching for Shrimp & Grits, where do you do? We asked the question to our awesome listeners and here is what they shared with us. If you think there is a place that needs to be included in the list, let us know.

The Parish Restaurant, New Paltz, NY

Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash loading...

The Parish came highly rated, as multiple people suggested that we check them out. According to their menu online, they have Shrimp & Grits as an appetizer, and are a New Orlean's influenced menu. I spy Etoufee and Gumbo on the menu as well.

Essie's Restaurant, Poughkeepsie, NY

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash loading...

Essie's Restaurant in Poughkeepsie is known for many things, including their Chicken & Waffle entree's. Checking their website, it looks, like the Shrimp & Grits are off the regular menu. Customers told us that the Shrimp & Grits appear often on the Sunday Brunch menu. This place is known for their food, cocktails and their atmosphere.

Old Savannah Southern Table, Kingston, NY

Cooked shrimps. Isolated on white background karandaev loading...

Another location that was shared with us is Ole Savannah Southern Table, located on the Rondout in Kingston. I have been there many times for apps and cocktails, but never dived deep into their regular menu and completely missed the Shrimp & Grits on their menu. They also have a Shrimp and Risotto option. Have you tried either? I am getting hungry thinking about both of these dishes.

Ruby Mae, Kingston, NY

This is probably the most suggested or recommended place for us to try their Shrimp & Grits. They are only open on Friday and Saturday, but I am told it is worth thinking about this dish all week, because it will be worth it. Checking out their menu, "The Messy Seafood Bag" looks pretty special too, but looks like it is limited to the Spring.

Where else should we check out? Let us know.

