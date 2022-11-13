Work off Your Turkey With 5 Hudson Valley Turkey Trot Fun Runs

Are you already thinking that you need to get out and exercise more? This 2022 fall weather has been a bit summer-esque, so why don't you make this the time to get a little more exercise in before the big winter food holidays?

Do you know the Hudson Valley tradition of Turkey Trots? They are races, usually held on Thanksgiving Day, in the morning, to give you time to go out, get some exercise in, and then return home to eat yourself full of Thanksgiving dinner.

So where are the Hudson Valley Turkey Trots for 2022?

Here are just a few of the Turkey Trots that are taking place this year. Please note, that only 3 of the ones listed below are actually taking place on Thanksgiving Day. Use that as your motivation to go to more than one?

Turkey Trot in Beacon New York

11/19 Sargent Elementary School, Beacon. This is a 5K run/walk with the monies to benefit the Sargent Elementary Student Council. Participants are asked to also bring non-perishable food items. The cost of the 5K registration is $35 and the race steps off at 9:45 AM.

Hudson Valley Turkey Trots taking place on Thanksgiving Day

11/24 New Paltz, Run by the Family of New Paltz, 5K, Ages 13-64 $25, Seniors and those aged 1 to 12 are $15 each. The fun begins at 8 am at the Water Street Market Parking lot. This is when you can pick up your registration info or register at the last minute. This is a chip-timed race, which begins at 9:30 am. All the monies raised from this race, benefit the programs run by the Family of New Paltz.

11/24 Mid-Hudson Road Runner's Club. There are many runs to choose from on this day. A 1-mile kids run, a 2-mile fun run, a 5-K run/walk and a 25-mile run. The cost of registration will vary from $20 to $35, depending on your race. If you register the day of, the cost will be $10 more. The race starts and finishes at Arlington High School in Lagrangeville.

11/24 Ferncliff Forest, Rhinebeck. This is a 5K race with a staggered start from 8 AM to 8:30 AM. The cost for the race, regardless of start time is $35. The monies raised go to provide for the care and upkeep of Ferncliff Forest. You can run or walk the course as it is paved, the start and finish are at The First Baptist Church, 9 Astor Dr, (Corner of Astor and Montgomery) Rhinebeck NY.

Still haven't decided to get on one of the events before Thanksgiving? Here is one that takes place after the big Turkey Day

11/26 Monroe, Smith Clove Park 7:45 am to 8:45 am is registration with the race to start at 9 am. Registration discounts are available for signing up before 11/18, after 11/18 it will cost adults $25, students $15, and for a family $50 which includes 1 adult and 2 or more children.

