What’s Coming To Deserted Bed Bath & Beyond Stores In New York State?

We've learned more about what businesses are planning to use buildings left empty when Bed Bath & Beyond closed countless stores across New York State.

In early 2023, Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close around 400 stores including around 30 New York State locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Plans To Close Many New York State Locations

Below is the list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures:

470 Route 211 East, Middletown, NY

1399 Route 300, Newburgh, NY, 12550

500 East Sandford Blvd, Mt. Vernon, NY

1187 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY

251 East Main Street, Elmsford, NY 10523

459 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn, NY 11239

72 15 25th Avenue, East Elmhurst, NY 11370

3064 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

3083 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, NY 11731

2020 South Road, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

73 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh, NY

825 West Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704

5131 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY 11716

1490 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300, Rochester, NY 14623-3254

441 Boston Post Road, Port Chester, NY 10573-4738

850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11232

806 Hicksville Road, Massapequa, NY 11758

925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110, Melville, NY 11747

77 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle, NY 10804

1119 Old Country Road, Plainview, NY 11803

165-171 Central Park Avenue, Hartsdale, NY 10530

2131 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710

530 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501

2600 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59, Nanuet, NY 10954

167 Old Country Road, Carle Place, NY 11514

8 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, NY 11725

675 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10010-5100

245 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201

1932 Broadway, New York, NY 10024

97 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007

460 Third Ave., New York, NY 10016

New Plans In Place In New York State To Fill Vacant Stores. Burlington, Macy's, Barnes & Noble, TJ Maxx, Homegoods, Planet Fitness, Nordstrom Rack, or Five Below Could Open New Stores In New York

New Plan For Poughkeepsie, New York Bed Bath And Beyond

A few weeks ago Hudson Valley Post reported what's coming to the empty Poughkeepsie, New York Bed Bath and Beyond.

While we don't know if this is permanent, at least temporarily, Spirit Halloween is moving in.

A sign outside the empty store confirms the former Bed, Bath & Beyond will become a Spirit Halloween location.

