What Police Found At Historic New York Site Shocked Hudson Valley Residents

Loud noises from a historic site in the Hudson Valley caused police from a neighboring town to take action.

On Sunday, the Town of New Windsor Police Department received numerous complaints from residents about excessive noise near the Newburgh city line.

Noise Complaints Lead to Citation In Newburgh

New Windsor police officers responded to the area and determined the noise was coming from an outdoor event hosted at 355 South William Street in the City of Newburgh.

The Newburgh Armory is located at that address. This historic building, part of the New York State Military Museum, is a former New York National Guard armory.

Police used a decibel meter tool to measure the noise from locations in New Windsor. While the noise was coming from the City of Newburgh, the noise was so loud it exceeded the allowable noise limits within the New Windsor Town Code, police say.

Yonkers Man Arrested

On Thursday, a 35-year-old man from Yonkers, an employee of Zamora Entertainment, was issued a citation from the New Windsor Police Department for a violation of the New Windsor Town Code regarding Noise and Illumination Control.

“For years, the Town of New Windsor has worked tirelessly with the owner and staff of the Newburgh Armory to address ongoing complaints about excessively loud events that disrupt the peace of our neighborhoods here in New Windsor," Town Supervisor Stephen Bedetti stated. "While we support community gatherings, they must be conducted within the bounds of our local laws. This citation underscores our commitment to enforcing the noise ordinance and protecting the quality of life for all our residents.”

