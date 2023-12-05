What Most In New York Are Missing About Zach Wilson And The Jets

Sports analysts and fans are bashing Zach Wilson for allegedly saying he's "reluctant" to start for the New York Jets. But all are missing the most important part of this story.

Listeners to The Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH in the Hudson Valley know I'm a die-hard New York Jets fan. Unfortunately.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Loyal listeners also know I was extremely excited when the team traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and then devastated when he tore his Achilles just a few plays into the season.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Earlier this season, I arranged for a bus to watch the Jets battle the Patriots in the pouring rain.

B Welbs B Welbs loading...

Admittedly, I selected the game before Rodgers got hurt.

I wasn't excited to go, especially with the rain and wind.

B Welbs B Welbs loading...

It was a brutal performance by Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who was starting due to Rodgers' injury.

After the game, I said I hoped that game marked the end of Wilson's starting career as a New York Jet.

It wasn't. Wilson played for several more games. After an awful performance on Black Friday, I was one of many Jets fans calling for a change at quarterback.

I say all that to point out that I'm not a Zach Wilson defender, but believe a new report is getting overblown and many are missing the most important part.

This past Sunday, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian played quarterback from the New York Jets.

It was another boring game by the team's offense and fans quickly realized Wilson, despite his issues, is the best healthy quarterback on the team.

New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders Getty Images loading...

On Monday, The Athletic reported Wilson is "reluctant" to get back under center because of the injury risk.

"The Jets want to make a switch at QB. The team is leaning towards Zach Wilson to take over, but he is reluctant to stepping back in, sources tell @zackBlatt and me. The team is discussing next steps," The Athletic Dianna Russini tweeted.

Fans on social media ran with that tweet and bashed Wilson. Which based on that tweet, is deserved.

But, as is the case with many things on social media, fans didn't read the article before forming an opinion.

The article stated the most important fact, Jets head coach Robert Saleh never directly spoke with Wilson about starting before the tweet went viral and if Wilson was "asked directly" he would "agree" to start.

"If Wilson were asked directly by the Jets (4-8) to start, he would agree to that, a source familiar with Wilson's thinking said," the article states.

The Athletic The Athletic loading...

Russini and Zack Rosenblatt are great reporters so I'm sure their sources weren't lying to them.

"Zach Wilson made clear to multiple members of the organization — players, staff, coaches — of his apprehension to start due to perceived injury risk, per sources," Russini tweeted.

Despite what Wilson may have told teammates, the fact remains, that Wilson never told Saleh he wouldn't start.

In fact, Saleh said on Monday that Wilson went into his office and told Saleh he wants to start for the Jets on Sunday.

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns Getty Images loading...

"Robert Saleh said Zach Wilson told him when they met that he wants to play," Zack Rosenblatt tweeted.

Saleh also said if Wilson did tell him he was "reluctant to play" Wilson "wouldn't be here," meaning he would be cut from the team.

Saleh has yet to name a starting quarterback for Sunday's game.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.