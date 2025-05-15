What Makes This $530 New York Dinner Worth The Money

New Yorkers are used to high prices, but one restaurant charges over $500 per person. Yet diners still can’t get enough. Here’s why some say the splurge is worth every dollar.

Living and eating out in New York State are very expensive. New Yorkers know that already. But, we've learned the eatery in New York that's going to cost you the most.

Love Food uncovered the "most expensive restaurant in every state" that's worth spending your hard-earned money.

"We’ve scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state that is genuinely worth a blowout, basing our picks on the priciest main course or tasting menu, and avoiding spots with just one very expensive dish," Love Food states.

This is New York's Most Expensive Place To Eat

It's probably not a shock that New York's "most expensive restaurant" is located in New York City.

Le Bernardin, with a $350 tasting menu, is the Empire State's most expensive eatery that's worth your money. The tasting menu is $530 per person if you want to add a wine pairing.

Located at 155 West 51st Street in Midtown Manhattan, Le Bernardin has been consistently called one of New York's best restaurants since opening nearly 40 years ago, in 1986.

Features dishes at the three-Michelin-star seafood restaurant include:

Steamed lobster with kumquat and charred cucumber

Pan-seared Dover sole with toasted almonds.

An ounce of caviar costs $220, and a lobster roll off the lounge menu costs $54.

The restaurant specializes in French seafood cuisine. The regular lunch and dinner menu is thoughtfully divided into sections: "Almost Raw," "Barely Touched," and "Lightly Cooked."

A four-course dinner costs $215 while a four-course lunch is $135.

