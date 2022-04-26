Search Continues For Missing New York Teacher, Family Seeks Help

A "devoted and passionate" teacher not far from the Hudson Valley is still missing. Authorities and the missing woman's family are asking all for help in finding her.

Meghan A. Marohn of Delmar was last seen around March 26, according to the Bethlehem Police Department.

New York High School Teacher Goes Missing From Capital Region

Google Google loading...

The 42-year-old works for the North Colonie Central School District. She's an English teacher at Shaker High School in Latham, New York.

"Ms. Marohn is a valued member of the North Colonie School community. This is a difficult and traumatic event, and our thoughts are with her family and friends," North Colonie Central School District Superintendent Joseph Corr said in a letter to the community.

It's believed she traveled to Stockbridge, Massachusetts, police say.

"Shaker High School English Teacher Meghan Marohn is missing and that a search is underway in the vicinity of Lee, Massachusetts. Individuals who have any information should call the Lee Police Department at 413-243-5530," Corr told the Shaker community about Marohn.

Marohn Traveled Out Of New York

Google Google loading...

The Bethlehem Police Department in New York asked for help with the missing person investigation. The Bethlehem Police Department has been working closely with the Law Enforcement Agencies in Stockbridge, Lee, and the Massachusetts State Police on this investigation.

Marohn's car was found unattended at Long Cope Park Hiking Trails in Massachusetts. Her black 2017 Subaru Impreza was found parked on Church Street at Longcope Park, a heavily wooded hiking area in south Lee, police say.

Google Google loading...

"We know that this information may have a profound impact on students and staff. Counseling and support services are available for all members of the school community. More details will be forthcoming," Corr added.

Search Continues For Missing Shaker High School Teacher From Delmar, New York

Last week, the Massachusetts State Police finally commented on the missing New York teacher.

"The investigation into the whereabouts of Meghan Marohn, the missing high school teacher from Delmar, N.Y., remains ongoing in western Massachusetts," the Massachusetts State Police wrote on Facebook. "Intensive searches of that area and other areas of interest in Lee by State Troopers, local Police Officers and Firefighters, and a civilian search and rescue team have not located Ms. Marohn."

Latham, New York Teacher Missing

Marohn is described by police as being a 42-year-old white woman with red hair and green eyes. She is about 5'6" and weighs around 12 pounds, police say.

maroke/ BPD maroke/ BPD loading...

"We continue to ask that anyone who sees her, thinks they may have seen her, or have information that might help the investigation into her whereabouts call State Police detectives at 413-499-1112, Lee Police at 413-243-5530, or simply call 911," Massachusetts State Police added.

Anyone with information can also call the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.

Marohn's brother, Peter Naples, set up a website www.findmeghanmarohn.com in hopes of finding his sister.

Naples also started a GoFundMe to continue searching for his sister and hire a private investigator to help with the search.

Numerous search efforts by officials as well as myself and volunteers have turned up nothing. Absolutely nothing, " Naples wrote on GoFundMe.

Massachusetts State Police Massachusetts State Police loading...

Meghan is described by her brother as being a "devoted and passionate" teacher.

"Meghan is a devoted and passionate high school English teacher, poet, artist, and concerned environmentalist who displays deep passion in all her endeavors. She is charismatic, witty, and a genuinely loving and beautiful person whom I miss dearly and need to know what happened to her," Naples added.

75 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

List of Upstate New Yorkers Reported Missing Since 2000

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Nostalgic Photos Taken Inside Latham Circle Mall Before 2013 Demo

80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State