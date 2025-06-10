Weather Turns Deadly For New York Pair Hiking In Maine
What started as a dream hike ended in tragedy for a Hudson Valley family when brutal weather moved in.
More details are being released about the deaths of two Ulster County residents in Maine.
Father And Daughter From Hudson Valley Go Missing In Maine
A dream hike turned deadly for a father and daughter from the Hudson Valley. After days of searching, their bodies were found near the summit of Maine’s tallest mountain.
Family members say hiking Mount Katahdin in Maine was a bucket list item for 58-year-old Tim Keiderling and his daughter, 28-year-old Esther Keiderling, both of Ulster Park, New York.
Katahdin means "Great Mountain." At 5,269 feet, Mount Katahdin is the highest mountain in Maine.
A massive search for the pair started last week, after the father and daughter were reported missing.
They were last seen on Sunday, June 1.
Ulster County Dad, Daughter Found Deceased
Last Tuesday, Tim was found deceased. His body was found by a Maine Warden Service K9 on the Tableland, near the summit of Katahdin.
The next afternoon, search teams found Esther's body about one thousand feet from where the remains of her father were found.
Weather Likely A Factor
A cause of death hasn't officially been released, but weather was likely a major factor.
The National Weather Service believes the Keiderlings likely faced snow, strong winds, and freezing temperatures during their climb.
Temperatures on Sunday, June 1, on and near the mountain were 30 to 40 degrees with freezing rain, fog, and some snow, Mass Live reports.
