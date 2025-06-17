“Absurd Heat, Hottest Days” In Years Coming To Upstate New York

It may finally stop raining in the Hudson Valley, but forecasters say what’s coming next could bring the hottest stretch in years. “Absurd heat” is just days away.

The region's first dry weekend is expected to lead to "absurd HEAT."

Dry Weekend Predicted For Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Post reported on Monday that after at least eight straight weekends with measurable rainfall, the forecast is calling for no rain this upcoming weekend.

That's according to weather expert Ben Noll, who believes Hudson Valley residents might finally see a dry weekend ahead. Still, it will be accompanied by significant heat and humidity by the end of the week, and even warmer temps early next week—more on next week below.

First, here are the expected highs and lows for the week ahead in the Hudson Valley.

"Absurd HEAT" Expected To Arrive Next Week

Friday is the official first day of summer. And it appears summer is, well, "coming in hot."

First Due Weather from The Compound says Hudson Valley residents should enjoy the cool start to this week, because "absurd HEAT" is expected next week.

Temperatures could reach near 100 degrees in the Hudson Valley.

"In a week’s time, absurd HEAT arrives," First Due Weather from The Compound wrote on Facebook. "Monday - Wednesday, 6/23-6/25 could be the hottest days we will have experienced in years!"

As of this writing, the Weather Channel predicts highs near 100 degrees in the Hudson Valley on Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24.

