3 New York Hometowns Among Wealthiest Towns In America

WalletHub looked at affordability, quality of life, and health care to determine New York is the seventh worst place to retire.

The research also found that the cost of living in New York is about 30 percent higher than the national average.

It's clearly much easier to retire in New York State if you make a lot of money. Turns out, three of America's "20 Richest Towns" are in the Hudson Valley.

3 Hometowns In Hudson Valley Among 20 Richest In America

Veranda used Bloomberg’s Richest Places Index to determine "The 20 Richest Towns in America."

Three towns from the Hudson Valley made the list. See the towns and notable residents below:

Larchmont, Bronxville And Scarsdale In Westchester County Make List

Larchmont, Bronxville and Scarsdale all made the list. All three are located in Westchester County.

If you're wondering, Atherton, California as named America's richest town. The average household income in the Silicon Valley town is $525,324.

Notable residents include Willie Mays, Ty Cobb, Charles Schwab and Shirley Temple.

How List Was Formed

To qualify the average household income had to be over $220,000 with at least 2,000 households. Bloomberg used data from the latest U.S. Census and inflation-adjusted household income data.

