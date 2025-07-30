Massive Wave Of Hospital Closures Looms Over Upstate New York

A disturbing new report reveals nearly 60% of Upstate New York hospitals may close. Some are in immediate danger. Here's what’s fueling the crisis.

The majority of New York State's rural hospitals are in danger of closing.

Nearly 60 Percent of New York State's Rural Hospitals May Close

Canva Canva loading...

A new report from Saving Rural Hospitals finds that 58 percent of the rural hospitals across New York State are in danger of closing due to financial distress.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"The primary cause of these problems is that payments from health insurance plans are not adequate to sustain essential services in rural communities," Saving Rural Hospitals states. "Rural hospitals need both adequate payments and a better payment system in order to provide essential healthcare services for their communities."

Reported cuts to federal healthcare funding, like Medicaid, in Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, is only making the situation worse, officials say.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

New York State May Lose Nearly 30 Hospitals

Canva Canva loading...

According to the report, New York State is home to 50 rural hospitals. 29 of the 50, or 58% are at "risk of closing."

Of those 29 hospitals in risk of closing, 18 have an "immediate risk" of closing, according to Saving Rural Hospitals.

Over 30 rural hospitals, 62 percent, are losing services, officials say.

Below are some hospitals in finical stress, according to the report.

Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills: Harris

Columbia Memorial Hospital: Hudson

Adirondack Medical Center: Saranac Lake

Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital Oneonta

Bertrand Chaffee Hospital Springville

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Ogdensburg

Clifton-Fine Hospital Star Lake

Cuba Memorial Hospital Cuba

Geneva General Hospital Geneva

Margaretville Memorial Hospital Margaretville

Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital Cooperstown

Medina Memorial Hospital Medina

Nathan Littauer Hospital Gloversville

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Newark

Nicholas H Noyes Memorial Hospital Dansville

Olean General Hospital Olean

Oneida Health Oneida

Rome Memorial Hospital Rome

SLHS Massena Massena

Schuyler Falls Montour Falls

St. James Hospital Hornell

St. Mary's Healthcare Amsterdam

The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Plattsburgh

The University of Vermont Health Network-Alice Hyde Medical Center Malone

Tri-Town Regional Healthcare Sidney

Westfield Memorial Hospital Westfield

Wyoming County Community Hospital Warsaw

In other recent hospital news, 20 New York hospitals just received a failing or near-failing grade, while 36 earned an A grade. See the full list below.

CLICK HERE to see the financial strength of the hospital near you.

20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade For Patient Safety Here are the spring 2025 hospital grades, according to The Leapfrog Group

36 Hospitals Across New York State Receive A Grade For Patient Safety

The 5 Things Most Likely to Kill You in New York