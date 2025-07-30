Massive Wave Of Hospital Closures Looms Over Upstate New York
A disturbing new report reveals nearly 60% of Upstate New York hospitals may close. Some are in immediate danger. Here's what’s fueling the crisis.
The majority of New York State's rural hospitals are in danger of closing.
Nearly 60 Percent of New York State's Rural Hospitals May Close
A new report from Saving Rural Hospitals finds that 58 percent of the rural hospitals across New York State are in danger of closing due to financial distress.
"The primary cause of these problems is that payments from health insurance plans are not adequate to sustain essential services in rural communities," Saving Rural Hospitals states. "Rural hospitals need both adequate payments and a better payment system in order to provide essential healthcare services for their communities."
Reported cuts to federal healthcare funding, like Medicaid, in Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, is only making the situation worse, officials say.
New York State May Lose Nearly 30 Hospitals
According to the report, New York State is home to 50 rural hospitals. 29 of the 50, or 58% are at "risk of closing."
Of those 29 hospitals in risk of closing, 18 have an "immediate risk" of closing, according to Saving Rural Hospitals.
Over 30 rural hospitals, 62 percent, are losing services, officials say.
Below are some hospitals in finical stress, according to the report.
Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills: Harris
Columbia Memorial Hospital: Hudson
Adirondack Medical Center: Saranac Lake
Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital Oneonta
Bertrand Chaffee Hospital Springville
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Ogdensburg
Clifton-Fine Hospital Star Lake
Cuba Memorial Hospital Cuba
Geneva General Hospital Geneva
Margaretville Memorial Hospital Margaretville
Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital Cooperstown
Medina Memorial Hospital Medina
Nathan Littauer Hospital Gloversville
Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Newark
Nicholas H Noyes Memorial Hospital Dansville
Olean General Hospital Olean
Oneida Health Oneida
Rome Memorial Hospital Rome
SLHS Massena Massena
Schuyler Falls Montour Falls
St. James Hospital Hornell
St. Mary's Healthcare Amsterdam
The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Plattsburgh
The University of Vermont Health Network-Alice Hyde Medical Center Malone
Tri-Town Regional Healthcare Sidney
Westfield Memorial Hospital Westfield
Wyoming County Community Hospital Warsaw
In other recent hospital news, 20 New York hospitals just received a failing or near-failing grade, while 36 earned an A grade. See the full list below.
CLICK HERE to see the financial strength of the hospital near you.
