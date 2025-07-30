Massive Wave Of Hospital Closures Looms Over Upstate New York

A disturbing new report reveals nearly 60% of Upstate New York hospitals may close. Some are in immediate danger. Here's what’s fueling the crisis.

The majority of New York State's rural hospitals are in danger of closing.

Nearly 60 Percent of New York State's Rural Hospitals May Close

A new report from Saving Rural Hospitals finds that 58 percent of the rural hospitals across New York State are in danger of closing due to financial distress.

"The primary cause of these problems is that payments from health insurance plans are not adequate to sustain essential services in rural communities," Saving Rural Hospitals states. "Rural hospitals need both adequate payments and a better payment system in order to provide essential healthcare services for their communities."

Reported cuts to federal healthcare funding, like Medicaid, in Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, is only making the situation worse, officials say.

New York State May Lose Nearly 30 Hospitals

According to the report, New York State is home to 50 rural hospitals. 29 of the 50, or 58% are at "risk of closing."

Of those 29 hospitals in risk of closing, 18 have an "immediate risk" of closing, according to Saving Rural Hospitals.

Over 30 rural hospitals, 62 percent, are losing services, officials say.

 

Below are some hospitals in finical stress, according to the report.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills: Harris

  • Columbia Memorial Hospital: Hudson

  • Adirondack Medical Center: Saranac Lake

  • Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital Oneonta

  • Bertrand Chaffee Hospital Springville

  • Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Ogdensburg

  • Clifton-Fine Hospital Star Lake

  • Cuba Memorial Hospital Cuba

  • Geneva General Hospital Geneva

  • Margaretville Memorial Hospital Margaretville

  • Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital Cooperstown

  • Medina Memorial Hospital Medina

  • Nathan Littauer Hospital Gloversville

  • Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Newark

  • Nicholas H Noyes Memorial Hospital Dansville

  • Olean General Hospital Olean

  • Oneida Health Oneida

  • Rome Memorial Hospital Rome

  • SLHS Massena Massena

  • Schuyler Falls Montour Falls

  • St. James Hospital Hornell

  • St. Mary's Healthcare Amsterdam

  • The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Plattsburgh

  • The University of Vermont Health Network-Alice Hyde Medical Center Malone

  • Tri-Town Regional Healthcare Sidney

  • Westfield Memorial Hospital Westfield

  • Wyoming County Community Hospital Warsaw

In other recent hospital news, 20 New York hospitals just received a failing or near-failing grade, while 36 earned an A grade. See the full list below.

CLICK HERE to see the financial strength of the hospital near you.

20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade For Patient Safety

Here are the spring 2025 hospital grades, according to The Leapfrog Group

36 Hospitals Across New York State Receive A Grade For Patient Safety

