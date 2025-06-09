Millions Of New Yorkers Could Lose This If Bill Passes

Governor Hochul is warning that Trump’s so-called “Big Ugly Bill” could gut many things in New York. Here's what's really at stake—and why state leaders are panicking.

Governor Kathy Hochul is urging the Senate to vote down President Trump's so-called "Big Beautiful Bill."

Hochul Warns Of Impacts of President Trump’s "One Big Ugly Bill"

Hochul's office is calling the bill a "big ugly bill." Hochul, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and leaders in the healthcare and labor sectors say the bill would result in an annual loss of nearly $13.5 billion for New Yorkers and the state's healthcare sector, jeopardizing healthcare access for millions of New Yorkers and threatening the state’s hospitals and healthcare providers.

“Republicans in Washington have made it abundantly clear that they are determined to dismantle the social safety net that millions of New Yorkers rely on to secure their basic necessities,” Governor Hochul stated.

Hochul wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, outlining its impact on New York State.

In the letter, she highlights how the:

Republican-Passed Bill Would Gut New York’s Healthcare System

Estimated Loss of $13.5 Billion Every Year, Devastating Our Healthcare System

1.5 Million New Yorkers To Lose Healthcare Coverage and Become Uninsured; Over $3 Billion in Losses for New York’s Hospitals

New York leaders believe the bill slashes 13.5 billion in funding through cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, which would leave 1.5 million New Yorkers at risk of losing health insurance.

Hochul also says that if passed, three million New Yorkers are at risk of losing their food stamp benefits while also gutting student loan programs.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

"They are specifically targeting essential and life-saving programs such as Medicaid and food stamps with the consequence that everyday Americans will bear the brunt of this attack. I am committed to utilizing litigation and other appropriate tools to safeguard and protect New Yorkers," Hochul added.

