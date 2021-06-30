Watch: ‘World Famous’ New York Bar Shocked By Jimmy Fallon
Owners and customers at a "world-famous" upstate New York bar were shocked when Jimmy Fallon stopped in and even more surprised with what he did next!
Jimmy Fallon was spotted at Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport, about nine miles from Rochester.
"Big whiskey up and thanks to Jimmy Fallon and posse for the singalongs, laughs, and kindness they shared with us here at Iron Smoke over the weekend. Had an absolute blast," Iron Smoke Distillery wrote on Facebook.
Fallon, who's originally from the Hudson Valley, was visiting a close friend, Damien Mulconry, who lives in Fairport, according to Syracuse.com.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Iron Smoke Distillery was founded in 2011. The distillery produces Iron Smoke Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Iron Smoke CASKet Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rattlesnake Rosie’s Apple Pie Whiskey, and Rattlesnake Rosie's Maple Bacon Whiskey, according to the distillery's Facebook.
"In 2018, we established our World Famous Watering Hole and Sideshow with a live event space and fully licensed bar on site," Iron Smoke Distillery writes on Facebook.
There was no live music when Fallon, from Saugerties, stopped by the distillery. So “The Tonight Show” host joined Iron Smoke Distillery co-owner Tommy Brunett and shocked customers with a musical performance.
Fallon rocked out to a number of songs including Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” Van Morrison’s “Gloria" and sang “Happy Birthday” to one of the bartenders, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.
Check out Fallon belting out "Gloria" below:
Keep Scrolling:
LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year
LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York
Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli
Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business
Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed
Fast Food Change