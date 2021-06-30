Watch: ‘World Famous’ New York Bar Shocked By Jimmy Fallon

Owners and customers at a "world-famous" upstate New York bar were shocked when Jimmy Fallon stopped in and even more surprised with what he did next!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Jimmy Fallon was spotted at Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport, about nine miles from Rochester.

"Big whiskey up and thanks to Jimmy Fallon and posse for the singalongs, laughs, and kindness they shared with us here at Iron Smoke over the weekend. Had an absolute blast," Iron Smoke Distillery wrote on Facebook.

Fallon, who's originally from the Hudson Valley, was visiting a close friend, Damien Mulconry, who lives in Fairport, according to Syracuse.com.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Iron Smoke Distillery was founded in 2011. The distillery produces Iron Smoke Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Iron Smoke CASKet Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rattlesnake Rosie’s Apple Pie Whiskey, and Rattlesnake Rosie's Maple Bacon Whiskey, according to the distillery's Facebook.

"In 2018, we established our World Famous Watering Hole and Sideshow with a live event space and fully licensed bar on site," Iron Smoke Distillery writes on Facebook.

There was no live music when Fallon, from Saugerties, stopped by the distillery. So “The Tonight Show” host joined Iron Smoke Distillery co-owner Tommy Brunett and shocked customers with a musical performance.

Fallon rocked out to a number of songs including Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” Van Morrison’s “Gloria" and sang “Happy Birthday” to one of the bartenders, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.

Check out Fallon belting out "Gloria" below:

Keep Scrolling:

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.

Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business A historic Hudson Valley building is getting a second life as a new business that will show off the beauty of the region.

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like.

Fast Food Change