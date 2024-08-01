There's something new to worry about while trying to protect your home. Criminals might be watching you.

Police in the Lower Hudson Valley confirmed "camouflaged cameras" hidden in bushes were placed by burglars.

Hidden Camera Found Outside Westchester, County New York Home

On Sunday, a Scarsdale resident spotted a surveillance camera in their bushes, aimed right at the home. The resident spotted the camera doing yard work at the home on Bradford Road.

The resident had no idea how long the camera was outside the home or who placed it. Police were called.

Scarsdale Police Say Criminals Placed Camera

Scarsdale police responded and determined the camera was placed by an "organized group of burglars."

"They are a fairly organized group of burglars and one of the tactics is placing these trail cameras or surveillance devices for maybe multiple days before committing burglaries," said Scarsdale Police Lt. Brendan Kellaher told ABC.

Officials believe the camera was placed by criminals to keep tabs on the home, before they came to steal.

The camouflaged cameras help burglars figure out the best times to break into homes or steal vehicles.

"The bad guys are ahead of us," Scarsdale resident Steve Samtur told CBS.

Growing Trend

Officials believe this is part of a growing trend across the country. Four men were just arrested in California for allegedly placing a camera outside of a home.

"Criminals have taken advantage of the technology of the day to make it a little bit safer for them to monitor potential homes to be burglarized." "The group is generally from South America, the group that we are investigating," Scarsdale Police Lt. Steve Delbene told CBS.

No Arrests Made In Hudson Valley

As of this writing, no arrests have been. The FBI and Homeland Security are helping police from the Hudson Valley figure out who placed the camera.

Until then, Scarsdale police are beefing up patrols in the area but say there's no indication additional hidden camera devices were placed near other homes in the area.

