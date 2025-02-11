Warning: Many Stoves In New York May Cause Fatal Fires

A dangerous recall has found that stoves sold in New York State have caused nearly 30 fires, some of them fatal.

About a half-million stoves sold within the past decade are impacted.

LG Recalls Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard

This week, the New York State Division Of Homeland Security and Emergency Services warned New Yorkers about an LG stove recall.

Below are photos and more information.

Recalled Stoves Have Caused Nearly 30 Fires

Officials warn these stoves have caused 28 fires. At least five of the fires caused "extensive property damage totaling over $340,000."

At least three of the fires involved the death of pets. At least Eight fires caused "minor injuries, including burns" to humans.

The CPSC has received nearly 100 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs.

Do You Own This Recalled LG Stove?

The model and serial numbers are included in this recall are listed below.

The model number is located on the ranges inside the oven door or storage drawer located at the bottom of the oven.

Sold At Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, Costco, More In New York

The recalled stoves have been sold at Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy and Costco locations in New York State as well as online at LG.com.

The recalled stoves were sold between 2015 and January 2025 for between $1,400 and $2,650.

