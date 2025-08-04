Health Warning Issued After Deadly Disease Hits New York
A deadly outbreak has killed one New Yorker and infected over 30. Health officials are now warning anyone with these symptoms to act fast.
Health officials confirmed a New Yorker is dead and over 30 sick from a rare disease.
Legionnaires' Disease Kills In New York
The New York City Health Department is still investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease
Health officials are now confirming 35 cases and one death. No details have been released on who died.
City health officials say the disease was first detected last week in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood.
Officials say cases have been found in the following ZIP codes:
- 10027,
- 10030,
- 10035,
- 10037,
- 10039
"If you live in one of these ZIP codes and have flu-like symptoms, seek medical attention," the New York City Health Department stated.
What Is Legionnaires'
Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by a bacterium that is found in warm water, and has been known to grow in spas, hot tubs, humidifiers, water tanks and large air-conditioning systems.
"Legionnaires’ disease causes flu-like symptoms, and complications from the disease can be fatal," the New York City Health Department warns.
Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, headaches, fatigue, loss of appetite, confusion or diarrhea.
Most At Risk Of Legionnaires’ disease
50 years old or older
Smoke
Have a chronic lung disease
Have a weakened immune system
Take medicines that weaken your immune system
There is no vaccine or medicine that can prevent Legionnaires’ disease
