Warning: International Theft Groups Breaking Into New York Homes

Police from the Hudson Valley released tips you should try to avoid these organized international theft groups from stealing items from your home.

The New Windsor Police Department is warning that "international organized theft groups" are targeting residents.

International Organized Theft Groups In New Windsor, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Police believe "several" recent residential burglaries that are under investigation in New Windsor have been by international organized theft groups.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

"Investigators want to remind residents to take precautions to avoid being victimized by these international criminals," the New Windsor Police Department told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

According to police, these international theft groups are often people from South America, who travel to the U.S. to "participate in organized criminal activity."

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

The thieves typically target homes in residential neighborhoods, when the residents are not home.

Canva Canva loading...

"They primarily focus on taking high-end jewelry, watches, designer items, and cash. Their method of operation is consistent, with entry being forced through the rear of the residence and the primary bedroom being raided and ransacked in search of high-value items.

International Organized Theft Groups Watch Your Home First

These theft groups typically watch your homes for long periods to figure out your daily patterns to determine the times no one is typically home.

Canva Canva loading...

Police add these international organized theft groups are targeting homes across New York State and nationwide.

Tips To Avoid Being A Target

Police did release several tips you can easily do to try and avoid this happening to you.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"The New Windsor Police Department encourages residents who observe suspicious persons or suspicious vehicles in neighborhoods to contact us immediately at (845) 565-7000 or by dialing 911," police add.

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know According to Cheapism.com , there are 13 hidden fire hazards in your home. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State These five places from New York State are among the 22 most dangerous cities in the Northeast.

3 Hometowns In Hudson Valley Among 20 Richest In America