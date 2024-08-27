Wanted Man Shockingly Found Walking On New York State Thruway

A man wanted by police in Upstate New York was arrested after he was found walking on the New York State Thruway.

On Saturday, New York State Police responded to a reported pedestrian walking along I-90 (New York State Thruway) in the town of Salina, Onondaga County.

Syracuse Man Found Walking along NYS Thruway is arrested following physical altercation with State Trooper

A trooper responded on August 24th, at 08:38 a.m., and found the man, later identified as 34-year-old Nathan King of Syracuse, New York.

Police say King refused to identify himself to the trooper or admit why he was walking on the Thruway. As the officer attempted to take King into custody, he allegedly pulled away and refused to comply with the trooper’s instructions.

King was eventually taken into custody after a "struggle" with the officer on the Thruway.

Wanted Out of Onondaga County

King was arrested for obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, resisting arrest and pedestrian on a prohibited area of state highway or expressway.

King was also wanted for violation of probation warrant in Onondaga County, police say. He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in Salina Town Court on September 12, 2024, at 5 p.m.

