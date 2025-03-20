Wanted: Armed Fugitive Captured In Upstate New York Wilderness

A wanted man was allegedly armed when he was finally caught by police in New York.

In this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed Forest Rangers helped find a wanted man.

Wanted Man Found In Woods In Upstate New York

Last week, around 2 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to a New York State Police search for a man wanted for a parole violation in Vermont.

The wanted man's car was spotted on a snowmobile trail, officials say.

Wilderness Search For Wanted Man In Town of Westport, Essex County

A total of 18 Rangers and nine ECOs, including one K9, joined NYSP, Sheriff’s Deputies, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Aviation in the search from the air and the ground.

The man, identified by New York State Police as Collen J. Gardner, 48, of Sheldon, VT, was found the next day, over 24 hours after the DEC joined.

Police say he was spotted walking on the ice of Lake Champlain toward Crown Point.

He was arrested near Crown Point State Park without incident by State Police.

Armed When Confronted By New York State Police

"When confronted, he was in possession of what appeared to be a black rifle," New York State Police stated in a press release.

He was charged with two counts of menacing a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (previous conviction), and two counts of attempted assault in the second degree with intent to cause physical injury.

