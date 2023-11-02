Walmart Makes Major Changes In New York, Stopping Customers From

Nearly 100 Walmart stores across New York State are making a major change.

Walmart just confirmed changes to its coupon policy. It's the first coupon change the company has made in six years, according to Newsbreak's Coupons In The News.

Walmart No Longer Honors Cashback

Walmart Joe Raedle /Getty Images loading...

Until the recent change, Walmart would honor the full value of your coupon. This meant if the coupon was worth more than the item you purchased you'd get money back.

"Walmart does not give cash back nor will any overages apply to the remaining items in the transaction if the value of a coupon is greater than the purchase value of the item, including WIC and SNAP," Walmart states in it's new policy. "The value of a coupon will be applied up to the price of the item and any excess value will not be applied to the transaction total."

No More Overrides

TrongNguyen/Getty Images TrongNguyen/Getty Images loading...

Another major change is no more coupon overrides. That means the register determines if the coupon is valid. If your coupon doesn't correctly scan it's considered invalid.

In the past, a manager could accept, or override, a coupon that didn't scan.

"All coupons must be presented at the time of the purchase and have a scannable GS1 barcode," the new policy states. "Coupons must scan at the register, as the GS1 on the coupon must validate to Walmart’s master file."

Mismatch Coupons Not Allowed

clipping coupons Grata Victoria loading...

Walmart now also won't accept mismatch coupons.

"Items purchased must match the coupon description (brand, size, quantity, color, flavor, etc.). Acceptance of unmatched coupons is against policy and will be systematically denied," Walmart states.

Limit Of 4 Identical Coupons

Another change is Walmart will now "limit of 4 identical coupons per household, per day."

There's no limit on the number of variety of coupons used, just not four identical coupons.

Paper Coupons Will Only Work In Store

Walmart: The Largest Private Employer In The U.S. Getty Images loading...

Paper coupons will only be allowed "for in-store purchases only." Walmart operates 98 stores across New York State.

This means you can't use paper coupons for online or delivery orders.

