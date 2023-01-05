Walmart Makes Major Change Across New York State, Impacts All

Walmart has confirmed a major change that will impact all shoppers at every store across New York State. Many are not happy.

In 2019, the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that banned the use of single-use plastic bags in stores across the Empire State.

Paper bags appear to be next.

New York Walmarts Go Bagless In 2023

Walmart: The Largest Private Employer In The U.S. Getty Images loading...

At least at Walmart stores located across New York State.

Walmart confirmed starting later this month, on Jan. 23, all Walmart locations across New York State will go bagless.

"Starting 1/18/23 our New York stores will be going bagless. A large variety of reusable bags will be available for purchase in store," Walmart wrote on Facebook.

Walmart recommends customers bring their own bags when they go shopping at Empire State locations. Or shoppers can purchase bags inside Walmart.

Walmart Eliminates Brown Bags

Walmart Joe Raedle /Getty Images loading...

Walmart shared a photo that states:

Hey, New York! Paper shopping bags are going away on 1/18. Don't forget to bring your own bags or buy them in-store

Many on Facebook were not happy to hear this news. The top post shows one person commenting New Yorkers should "boycott Walmart!!!!"

Others said they "hate" the change while another added, "this is such a joke."

