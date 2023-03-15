Walmart Crime: New York State Police Ask You To ‘Please Share’

New York State Police is pleading for help as they investigate a crime at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley.

Can you identify the person in these photos?

New York State Police took to social media asking the public for help in identifying a person who may be responsible for larceny at Walmart.

New York State Police Ask For Help During Investigation Into Walmart Crime In Westchester County

NYSP NYSP loading...

New York State Police didn't release much information but said the "larceny" happed at the Walmart located at 3133 E Main Street in Mohegan Lake, New York.

Police are hoping for help in identifying the person seen in the photos above and below.

"*PLEASE SHARE* The New York State Police in Cortlandt are attempting to identify the pictured individual concerning a larceny from Walmart on East Main Street," New York State Police stated on Facebook.

What To Do If You Can Help New York State Police

NYSP NYSP loading...

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity or location of the person in the photos is asked to call New York State Police.

New York State Police can be reached at (914) 769-2600. Please refer to case # 11295661.

