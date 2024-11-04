Walking Pneumonia Increasing In New York, Symptoms To Watch

The CDC has issued an alert about a sharp increase in walking pneumonia.

Respiratory infections caused by the bacteria Mycoplasma pneumoniae have increased in the United States, according to the CDC.

Walking Pneumonia On The Rise

"The proportion of patients discharged from emergency departments with a diagnosis of M. pneumoniae-associated pneumonia or acute bronchitis has been increasing over the past six months, peaking in late August," the CDC states.

Young children are seeing a large increase in recent weeks, officials say.

Walking pneumonia can occur at any age, but are most common among children ages 5–17 years and young adults, the CDC reports.

"Most people with a mild M. pneumoniae infection will recover on their own without medicine. Over-the-counter medicines can help you feel better while you're recovering," the CDC states in its alert.

Symptoms To Watch For

Symptoms to watch for include:

fever

headache

slowly worsening cough

fatigue

Symptoms are typically mild, but people with asthma or reactive airway disease are at a higher risk of "severe disease," according to the CDC.

Younger children may have different symptoms like, diarrhea, wheezing, or vomiting.

How It Spreads, How To Avoid

Walking pneumonia is spread through respiratory droplets.

The CDC advises handwashing and covering coughs to limit spread.

