Walking Pneumonia Increasing In New York, Symptoms To Watch
The CDC has issued an alert about a sharp increase in walking pneumonia.
Respiratory infections caused by the bacteria Mycoplasma pneumoniae have increased in the United States, according to the CDC.
Walking Pneumonia On The Rise
"The proportion of patients discharged from emergency departments with a diagnosis of M. pneumoniae-associated pneumonia or acute bronchitis has been increasing over the past six months, peaking in late August," the CDC states.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Young children are seeing a large increase in recent weeks, officials say.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
Walking pneumonia can occur at any age, but are most common among children ages 5–17 years and young adults, the CDC reports.
"Most people with a mild M. pneumoniae infection will recover on their own without medicine. Over-the-counter medicines can help you feel better while you're recovering," the CDC states in its alert.
Symptoms To Watch For
Symptoms to watch for include:
- fever
- headache
- slowly worsening cough
- fatigue
Symptoms are typically mild, but people with asthma or reactive airway disease are at a higher risk of "severe disease," according to the CDC.
Younger children may have different symptoms like, diarrhea, wheezing, or vomiting.
How It Spreads, How To Avoid
Walking pneumonia is spread through respiratory droplets.
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
The CDC advises handwashing and covering coughs to limit spread.
10 Nasty Illnesses You'll See This Winter Across New York
Winter officially starts on Dec. 21. Empire State residents will want to look out for these illnesses. We also included some great tips on how to try and avoid getting sick.
10 Nasty Illnesses You'll See This Winter Across New York
Gallery Credit: Canva
7 Illnesses You'll See This Fall In New York State
These seven illnesses are spreading in New York this fall.
7 Illness You'll See This Fall In New York State
Gallery Credit: Canva
LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York
LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker