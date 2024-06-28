Virus From ‘World’s Deadliest Animal’ Confirmed In Hudson Valley

Health officials sounding the alarm after a virus from the world's deadliest creature was just confirmed in the Hudson Valley.

The Rockland County Department Of Health has confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus for the first time in 2024.

West Nile Virus Confirmed In Rockland County, New York

The Rockland County Department of Health reports the "first pool, or group, of mosquitoes" recently tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The virus was confirmed by the New York State Department of Health.

"This time of year is when we see a rise in West Nile Virus activity, and this positive mosquito pool confirms that," Amy Isenberg, Environmental Health Specialist, Mosquito Program Coordinator stated in a press release.

Infected Mosquitoes Found In Town Of Orangetown, New York

The infected mosquitoes were collected from a trap in the Town of Orangetown around June 10 and submitted for testing around June 17.

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Rockland County in 2024. Cases were confirmed last summer.

West Nile Virus Can Kill

"Most mosquitoes do not test positive for disease-causing viruses. However, a bite from a West Nile Virus-infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in some cases, death," the Rockland County Department Of Health stated.

Although a person's chances of getting sick are small, those aged 50 and older are at the highest risk for serious illness, officials say.

West Nile can cause serious complications, including neurological diseases, and can also cause a milder flu-like illness, including fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and occasionally a skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

If you think you have symptoms of West Nile Virus, see your doctor right away, officials warn.

Lower Hudson Valley Resident Dies From West Nile Virus

In 2020, a 76-year-old from Yonkers with what health officials called significant underlying medical conditions died after contracting West Nile Virus.

The 'World’s Deadliest Animal' Loves To Attack In New York State

I was recently shocked to learn what animal is considered the "world's deadliest" creature.

The mosquito is the "world's deadliest animal," according to the CDC.

