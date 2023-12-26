Another multi-vehicle accident in less than 24-hours in Orange County has sent several people to the hospital with injuries, and caused backups on local roadways.

Multiple Trucks, Tractors & Vehicles Involved in Rt. 84 Eastbound Accident in Greenville

Late in the morning on Tuesday December 26th another accident involving multiple vehicles was reported in Orange County. Footage below captured by Rockland County Video drones shows multiple tractor trailers and vehicles including a white JEEP that were involved in an accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened on Route 84 in Greenville, Orange County just before Exit 4, in the eastbound lanes.

Traffic was reportedly backed up well across the Pennsylvania state line following the incident with eastbound lanes closed well into Tuesday afternoon.

New York State Police Continue Investigation Of Rt. 84 Crash

Initial reports indicate that heavy fog during the early part of Tuesday December 26th is to blame for the multi vehicle accident in the Town of Greenville in Orange County just before Exit 4 at Mountain Road.

This area of Rt. 84 is at a high elevation on top of Greenville Mountain.

In addition to photos provided by Rockland Video Productions, the Waywayanda Fire Company-Slate Hill Fire Department shared crash photos via Facebook that show up close images of just how intense and destructive the accident was.

New York State continue to investigate the cause of the crash where multiple people were reported to have been hurt, though police reporting from the scene indicate that none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.

This story is still developing and will be updated with additional details as they become available.

