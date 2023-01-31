A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State.

On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores

The popular department chain confirmed plans to close 87 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, five Buybuy Baby stores and its entire chain of Harmon drugstores, CBS reports.

The company says the closures are to increase efficiency as store officials consider many paths to keep other stores in business.

Last August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 150 stores. The 87 are additional closures.

“This store fleet reduction expands the Company’s ongoing closure program of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores,” a spokesperson told Nexstar, according to The Hill. “We will update all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize.”

Impacted stores were not released on Monday, but Hudson Valley Post found an updated list of closures which includes many in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

Below are the planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures in New York State as of Jan. 30.

Middletown, New York

470 Route 211 East, Suite 3

Mount Vernon, New York

500 East Sandford Blvd

Kingston, New York

1187 Ulster Avenue

New Hartford, New York

4805 Commercial Drive

Plattsburgh, New York

73 Centre Drive, Suite 100

Farmingdale, New York

251 Airport Plaza Blvd

Ithaca, New York

131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100

Staten Island, New York

2795 Richmond Avenue

Bed Bath & Beyond May File For Bankruptcy

Bed Bath & Beyond is also preparing to file for bankruptcy. Four sources told Reuters that the store could file as early as this week.

Newburgh, Poughkeepsie Not Impacted

Once the stores close there will be just two Bed Bath & Beyond locations left in the Hudson Valley. Stores in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh are not currently slated to be shut down.

