Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State.
On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores.
Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores
The popular department chain confirmed plans to close 87 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, five Buybuy Baby stores and its entire chain of Harmon drugstores, CBS reports.
The company says the closures are to increase efficiency as store officials consider many paths to keep other stores in business.
Last August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 150 stores. The 87 are additional closures.
“This store fleet reduction expands the Company’s ongoing closure program of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores,” a spokesperson told Nexstar, according to The Hill. “We will update all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize.”
Impacted stores were not released on Monday, but Hudson Valley Post found an updated list of closures which includes many in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
Below are the planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures in New York State as of Jan. 30.
Middletown, New York
- 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3
Mount Vernon, New York
- 500 East Sandford Blvd
Kingston, New York
- 1187 Ulster Avenue
New Hartford, New York
- 4805 Commercial Drive
Plattsburgh, New York
- 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100
Farmingdale, New York
- 251 Airport Plaza Blvd
Ithaca, New York
- 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100
Staten Island, New York
- 2795 Richmond Avenue
Bed Bath & Beyond May File For Bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond is also preparing to file for bankruptcy. Four sources told Reuters that the store could file as early as this week.
Newburgh, Poughkeepsie Not Impacted
Once the stores close there will be just two Bed Bath & Beyond locations left in the Hudson Valley. Stores in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh are not currently slated to be shut down.