Just Arrived: More Venomous Snakes in the Hudson Valley

Summer seems to be the height of the Hudson Valley's awareness of venomous snakes. With warm-weather hiking trips come countless photos of danger noodles all over Facebook. The fall season, however, brings more venomous nope ropes than ever.

JohnPitcher/Suljo JohnPitcher/Suljo loading...

Snake Species in the Hudson Valley, NY

There are nearly 20 species of snakes in New York State, and most of them are completely harmless. While there are three venomous snakes in the state, only two venomous snakes can be found in the Hudson Valley: the timber rattlesnake and the copperhead snake. Here's why you may see more of both this fall.

A baby copperhead still in its amniotic sac (Mike Jones/MassWildlife) A baby copperhead still in its amniotic sac (Mike Jones/MassWildlife) loading...

Snake Birth in the Hudson Valley, NY

It's baby fever for our fanged friends in the Hudson Valley. Timber rattlesnakes give birth to live baby snakes (not eggs) through mid-September. Copperhead snakes also give birth to live young through early September. That means that currently, the venomous snake population is the highest it will be all year long in the Hudson Valley. Here's what that means for you.

This massive timber rattlesnake was spotted in Orange County, NY (Mike Trotta via Facebook) This massive timber rattlesnake was spotted in Orange County, NY (Mike Trotta via Facebook) loading...

Venomous Snake Etiquette

Even though their bites contain harmful venom, both the copperhead and timber rattlesnake are non-aggressive. Still, bites can occur if proper etiquette is not observed. Anyone who sees either snake is advised to stay well clear of the animal, and even turn around and find an alternate route if they're near a path. That also means that extra caution should be taken in the autumn months when juvenile snakes are exploring for the first time.

Mike Jones/MassWildlife The bright tail-tip of this copperhead identifies it as a juvenile (Mike Jones/MassWildlife) loading...

Identifying Venomous Snakes in the Hudson Valley, NY

Click here for a detailed identification guide for both snakes. As an extra tip, juvenile copperheads can be identified by yellow coloration on the tip of their tails (above), or bodies... do snakes have tails?? Check out a fascinating live-birth video of a copperhead snake below too.

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.