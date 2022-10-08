Famous Convenience Store Bringing 3rd Location To Middletown, New York?

One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County.

Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.

When the proposal was first submitted, Stewarts was hopeful that construction would already be done by now, as they told us back in April they were hoping the store would be open by the fall of this year. That hasn't happened just yet but it does look like the store will be coming soon.

New Stewart's Shop in Middletown

Numerous sources on social media have reported that a new Stewarts will soon call a portion of Cyrstal Run Road and Ballard road home. The new location once completed will be located in a now vacant lot next to a TEG Federal Credit Union located at 140 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY. The folks at Stewarts shared the proposal for the new store with us back in April and it looks like the location if approved, will be a 4,200-square-foot store, it'll have 8 self-service gas pumps located under a canopy for customers to fill up at, and more.

The new store will also offer customers everything that Stewarts has become famous for including, coffee, snacks, some of New York's freshest milk, and of course award-winning ice cream. Stewarts has told us that they haven't received approval from the town just yet but are hopeful that they will get it by the end of this year.

Stewarts Shop Expanding all Over the Hudson Valley

The Middletown location will join two other Stewart locations in the Middletown area. They already have stores open at 415 County Road 78 Middletown, and at 333 Tower Drive Middletown. The new location will also be the second new store in the Hudson Valley, as a new store in Highland, New York is set to start construction soon.

