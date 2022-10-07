Oooh, Ahh! Multiple Opportunities to Catch Fireworks in the Hudson Valley This Weekend

It seems like opinions are split right down the middle when it comes to fall officially being upon us. Half of the Hudson Valley is all about it, bring on the pumpkins, sweaters, and apple picking; the other half, well they are sadly watching the last bits of summer fade away.

For those having a hard time making the transition from summer to fall, how about some fireworks to make it feel like summer once again? There are a few fun events happening in the Hudson Valley this weekend that will close with fireworks, here's the scoop.

Town of Wappinger Carni"fall" - October 7th - 10th, Fireworks Sunday, October 9th

The second annual Wappingers Carni"fall" - aka - Town of Wappinger Community Day will be going on beginning Friday the 7th until Monday, October 10th. The full rundown of events, activities, vendors, performers and such can be found by clicking here. If you're wanting to join in on the fireworks fun, be sure to make your way to Brexel-Schlathaus Park, where Myers Corners Road and All Angels Hill Road meet, on Sunday evening at dusk as they light up the sky with a fireworks display.

Ole Savannah Fireworks Extravaganza - Sunday, October 9th

The Ulster County Italian American Foundation will be hosting their Italian Festival on Sunday, October 9th from 11 am until 8 pm on 'The Strand' at the Kingston Waterfront. An Italian festival wouldn't be complete without food and music, plus all sorts of vendors and even family-friendly activities.

The festivities will close out Sunday night at 8 pm at Ole Savannah with their fireworks extravaganza. See below for more information.

Two great community-based events, one in Dutchess, one in Ulster, with fireworks too? Talk about a perfect holiday weekend in the Hudson Valley!

