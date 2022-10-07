&#8220;Great Team Destroyed&#8221;: Hudson Football&#8217;s Reason for Surprising Cancellation

“Great Team Destroyed”: Hudson Football’s Reason for Surprising Cancellation

facebook.com/hudsoncsd

Emotions were high and tempers were hot when the Hudson City School District announced the cancelation of the remainder of their varsity football season just one month after it started.

Hudson, NY Reacts to Canceled Football Season

"How could such a great team be destroyed?", asked one former Hudson student. "I cannot believe that one of the proudest most successful football programs in upstate NY just canceled [their] season. It’s a hard read this morning." said another. On Thursday, the district released an official statement.

facebook.com/hudsoncsd
loading...

Statement from Hudson City School District

"After serious consideration, the Hudson City School District and athletic department has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the varsity football season due to lack of eligible participants", it began. The district cited a combination of "active injuries, disciplinary and academic ineligibility, and consideration of opposing districts". While many other expressed outrage, others understood the decision.

facebook.com/hudsoncsd
loading...

"Ok I’m going to be the one to say this. I see and feel the outrage. But where is everyone when the school is begging people to coach? Where is the community when these kids have games?", asked one Hudson resident. "There is every opportunity to be able to play, including after school resources if [you're] falling behind... It’s sad for the few who chose to do their best but accountability is what the majority needs", said another. For future seasons, the district proposed a new strategy.

facebook.com/hudsoncsd
loading...

"The district is actively seeking a partnership with other districts that are struggling with roster depth. This would be similar in the way the district actively has a merger for its swimming program".

Top Fantasy Football Team Names In New York

The second hardest part of playing fantasy football behind picking the best players each and every week is picking the perfect team name. 

Road Trip! Sports Halls of Fame and Museums Are Everywhere in Upstate New York

Warm weather means road trips. And there is no better road trip in Upstate New York than to visit the many sports halls of fame and museums in the region. From the Hudson Valley to Western New York you will find museums and halls of fame dedicated to boxing, horse racing, baseball, stock car racing, fly fishing, and many other sports. Here are 8 of the best in Upstate New York.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post