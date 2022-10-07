“Great Team Destroyed”: Hudson Football’s Reason for Surprising Cancellation

Emotions were high and tempers were hot when the Hudson City School District announced the cancelation of the remainder of their varsity football season just one month after it started.

Hudson, NY Reacts to Canceled Football Season

"How could such a great team be destroyed?", asked one former Hudson student. "I cannot believe that one of the proudest most successful football programs in upstate NY just canceled [their] season. It’s a hard read this morning." said another. On Thursday, the district released an official statement.

Statement from Hudson City School District

"After serious consideration, the Hudson City School District and athletic department has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the varsity football season due to lack of eligible participants", it began. The district cited a combination of "active injuries, disciplinary and academic ineligibility, and consideration of opposing districts". While many other expressed outrage, others understood the decision.

"Ok I’m going to be the one to say this. I see and feel the outrage. But where is everyone when the school is begging people to coach? Where is the community when these kids have games?", asked one Hudson resident. "There is every opportunity to be able to play, including after school resources if [you're] falling behind... It’s sad for the few who chose to do their best but accountability is what the majority needs", said another. For future seasons, the district proposed a new strategy.

"The district is actively seeking a partnership with other districts that are struggling with roster depth. This would be similar in the way the district actively has a merger for its swimming program".

