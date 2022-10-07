Hudson Valley Icon, New York Superstar Honoring Region ‘Forever’

A Hudson Valley legend and a New York superstar just dedicated something special to the Hudson Valley, "forever."

Former Hudson Valley resident Jimmy Fallon, #1 New York Times-bestselling author, and global superstar Jennifer Lopez, who's from the Bronx, teamed up to write a bilingual book for children, called "Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure."

Former Saugerties, New York Resident Teaming Up With Bronx Icon

Macmillan Publishers Macmillan Publishers loading...

"Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure is an engaging and hilarious picture book that serves young readers as an introduction to basic Spanish vocabulary, brought to life by superstar team-up Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez," Macmillan Publishers state about the book.

Con Pollo means with chicken in Spanish. Fallon says the book is a "this or that book" that will help children learn Spanish while having fun and following a playful chicken named "Pollo."

"MEET POLLO, A FRIENDLY LITTLE CHICKEN WHO JUST WANTS TO PLAY. AND PLAY, AND PLAY, AND PLAY ALL DAY," publishers add.

The book goes on sale on Tuesday, Oct. 11. It's available for preorder now.

Lopez Happy To Work With Former Ulster County, New York Resident

Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez Launch at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills John Sciulli loading...

"I'm so excited to launch my first children's book and it's even more special to collaborate with Jimmy!" Lopez says in a statement to PEOPLE.

The late-night talk show host said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he's always wanted to work with Lopez. He joked he first suggested the team up for a song or Rom-Com movie, but Lopez quickly shot down both options.

"One of the many things I love about her is how great of a mom she is," Fallon said. "Since we're both parents, we thought a children's book would be the perfect fit."

Fallon Honors Saugerties, Ulster County, New York Teachers

Tonight Show Tonight Show loading...

Fallon, who grew up in Ulster County and attended school in Saugerties dedicated the book to his high school teachers in Saugerties.

"I dedicate this to my (Saugerties) Spanish high school teachers, Mrs. Shermer. Mrs. Wasinksi and Mrs. Houlihan," Fallon said on The Tonight Show. "The best Spanish teachers around. Your names will now be in schools and libraries forever."

