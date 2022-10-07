Hot New Restaurant Coming to a Very Busy Hudson Valley Plaza

Hot New Restaurant Coming to a Very Busy Hudson Valley Plaza

A. Camilleri

Soon we will have another great choice for lunch and dinner. There's something for everyone here in the Hudson Valley and we have very unique choices compared to other areas.

It's always exciting when you see a sign that says a new restaurant is coming. I was driving around the other day and I noticed a new restaurant is going to be coming into one popular Hudson Valley plaza.

What New Restaurant Will Be Coming to the Hudson Valley?

A. Camilleri
loading...

It was once the 'Passion for Fashion' store and it's located off of Freedom Plains Road in Lagrange in Dutchess County. The potential new spot is right near the Chase Bank and it's pretty easy to see from the road when you drive by.

What is the new place going to be named?

A. Camilleri
loading...

The new restaurant is called El Coqui and it's going to serve Puerto Rican food. I think this is going to be great and even more options will be open to Hudson Valley residents. No word on when it will be opening, but it looks like work is being done to it so I can only imagine it will be shortly.

Get our free mobile app

If you find out when it opens or go when it does, please send us a picture and more information on the station app. We always love to support new places and businesses and are always down for a taste test.

Since we are talking about food, here are other restaurants with a great outdoor dining experience and where to get great cocktails:

4 Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Best Outdoor Dining Experience

Throughout the Hudson Valley, there are plenty of hotspots to sit back, relax and sip on your favorite drink while enjoying a tasty meal for an outdoor dining experience.

Let's take a look at some fan favorites.

Hudson Valley Restaurants With The Most Instagram Worthy Cocktails

Throughout the Hudson Valley, bars and restaurants have really created unique drinks. From exotic choices to glamourous, there seems to always be something for someone on the menu at the table.

Here are the top 4 places within the Hudson Valley that I have been blown away at how perfect my drink looked and tasted. Cheers!
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post