New York Dad Murdered In ‘Unprovoked’ Attack in Hudson Valley

Police are providing even more details after a father was murdered while visiting his son in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided some shocking new information regarding the murder. Town of Poughkeepsie Police confirmed they did not know Roy Johnson Jr. was wanted.

Dutchess County, New York

Johnson is accused of murdering a Marist student's father at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie early Sunday morning.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department reported they found no evidence that Jhonson had an argument between Johnson and anyone in the lobby of the Courtyard Marriott at the time of the shooting on Sunday. Police also said they believe the murder was unprovoked.

"The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department has no information indicating that there was an argument between Roy Johnson, Jr. and anyone in the lobby of the Courtyard Marriott at the time of the shooting on Sunday, October 2, 2022. At this point of the investigation, the shooting appears to have been unprovoked," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated.

Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County, New York

Why Were Dutchess County Suspects At The Hotel?

The Dutchess County Department of Community & Family Services Commissioner Sabrina Jaar Marzouka commented on questions about the potential placement of the suspects at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Marzouka stated:

“The Dutchess County Department of Community & Family Services (DCFS) has received numerous inquiries relating to homeless individuals at the Courtyard by Marriott. The two suspects, named by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department in connection with the Oct. 3 shooting tragedy at the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, were neither known as Department of Community and Family Services clients nor placed in that hotel by Dutchess County. Dutchess County DCFS does not work with the Courtyard by Marriott for any housing services.”

