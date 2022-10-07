Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County

If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.

What’s going on at the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival?

Plenty of awesome stuff. There will be live music from Mick Lynch, Celtic Cross, Derek Warfield and The Young Wolftones, the T McCann Band, and Joe Murphy. Plus, performances by the Irish Dance Company and the Hudson Valley Regional Police Pipe and Drums. That’s a pretty full lineup of entertainment.

Will there be food available at the Dutchess County Irish Festival?

Of course there will be. Some of the Hudson valley’s favorite food trucks will be on hand for the festival including The Cluck Truck, The Chipper Truck, Di’Vine Wine Bar will be there with food, wine and sangria, and for dessert, The Twisted Sisters Ice Cream Truck. So, make sure you show up hungry. There will also be plenty of fun stuff for the kids to do, including kids inflatables. A little something for every member of the family.

The 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival guarantees to be a great time. Tickets are only $20 for adults and kids under 18 are absolutely free. What a great way to spend a Saturday in one of the most beautiful areas of the Hudson Valley. For more information and to get tickets, check out the Dutchess County Irish Festival website.

