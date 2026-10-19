Betting Rulebook Will Be Tested by Sports Prediction Markets

This content was produced in partnership with covers.com.

Sunday's first NFL games of the 2026 season produced a number that would have seemed impossible a year ago. According to the Associated Press, sports prediction markets traded $3.3 billion overall, including $1.8 billion on contracts related to the NFL.

Fans still rated quarterbacks and covered point spreads. But a second market had emerged in sports wagering. There was a different way for people to express whether they thought something specific would happen, as the value of their positions went up and down. The federal legal argument they may enter involves whether the government regulates them as financial contracts or whether states can enforce gambling laws against them as they do with traditional sports betting.

So Why Do Sports Contracts Feel Like Sports Wagering?

Anyone familiar with the fundamentals of betting on Sunday lines already understands the first principle, which involves searching for the likeliest outcomes. Covers.com provides analysis on line movement and matchups, in addition to odds and moneylines for bettors to look at. Prediction contracts introduce a new market format, but the legal underpinnings are quite different from a sportsbook wager. This is where comparison sites provide value again.

A contract at 60 cents, for example, might be interpreted as implying that the market has assigned about a 60% chance to the named outcome, once the contract rules are considered. A sportsbook offers odds and executes a wager under state gaming law. Prediction-market operators say their contracts are listed on federally regulated exchanges. These two paths can produce screens that look familiar to a sports fan while framing the transaction under different legal approaches. It's not the easiest distinction to make.

What's Happening Between Federal and State Laws?

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has expressed interest in prediction markets as financial markets. In a June 2026 proposed regulation, the agency described sports contracts with objective settlement criteria as potentially offering valuable market information and serving financial-market purposes. It also relied on surveillance and trading restrictions as factors in assessing such products.

The states have differed when the contract concerns the result of a football game or another sporting outcome. Their argument is simple: states have been regulating gambling for generations, and sports-betting contracts are not immunized from those laws because they are traded on an exchange registered with a federal agency. It might look different, but to them, it's still gambling. That clash came before the Sixth Circuit this year.

What Did the Sixth Circuit Decide?

On September 25, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit handed down its decision in cases involving Ohio and Tennessee. The court said that the operator had failed to prove that its sports contracts qualified as swaps under the exclusive jurisdiction of the CFTC. It went a step further. Even if the contracts did constitute swaps, the judges said federal commodities law did not preempt the sports-betting laws of the two states.

That ruling isn't conclusive when it comes to producing one nationwide answer. Other courts reached different conclusions, which is one reason the Supreme Court question has grown. For a Hudson Valley reader, the dispute is more practical than the lofty vocabulary suggests. The product on a phone may involve the same Sunday game you can wager on through a New York-licensed sportsbook, yet access and consumer rules can come from a different regulatory route.

Why Has the NFL Entered the Case?

The NFL itself asked the Supreme Court this month to address the divide. The league backed New Jersey's request for review and argued that sports-event contracts amount to gambling rather than conventional investing. It also raised concerns about insider activity and consumer safeguards. The Associated Press reported that 38 states have supported New Jersey's position in the wider dispute.

Those concerns arrive during a football season in which contract volume is impossible to ignore. The numbers back up this sports betting boom. Researchers Seungju Lee, Yebon Lee and Jaewook Lee studied 41.8 million transactions across 1,496 NBA and NFL games. In their forthcoming work in the Journal of Behavioral and Experimental Finance, they found that contract prices underreacted to scoring information. The study also found that apparent pricing gaps did not produce profits once conservative trading costs were applied.

What Does the Debate Look Like From the Hudson Valley?

New York already has a large regulated mobile betting market. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli reported that more than $91.2 billion had been wagered through authorized mobile sportsbooks from the January 2022 launch through the end of the 2026 state fiscal year. Tax revenue reached $1.3 billion in that fiscal year. For residents from Poughkeepsie down toward Westchester, sports betting is a firm fixture of the gameday routine.

A trip to a Giants or Jets game adds familiar expenses before anyone thinks about a wager. The price of gas can alter what a Hudson Valley fan spends getting to East Rutherford. Betting law works at another level: it determines which companies can offer a sports product and what protections follow the transaction. New York's licensed mobile wagering system requires users to be 21. The comptroller noted that some prediction markets permit participation from age 18. The two requirements are clearly at odds with each other.

Why Is New York Taking a Firm Position?

New York officials have treated the distinction as more than a technical disagreement. Attorney General Letitia James warned residents in February that sports prediction markets operate outside New York Gaming Commission supervision. Her office also said promoting unlicensed sports wagering can violate state law. New York later joined the broader legal push over state authority.

Autumnal weather across the Hudson Valley arrives with college football and a packed NFL schedule. It also brings the part of the sports calendar when wagering tends to rise. New York's comptroller found that betting activity increases from October through March as major events accumulate. That seasonal pattern now overlaps with sports contracts whose regulatory status remains under dispute.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.