Police are warning the public after a driver heard multiple loud pops and later bullet holes while driving on a popular road in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday, New York State Police received a complaint from a victim who heard three to four loud pops while driving on State Route 22 in the town of Patterson.

Upon returning home the victim discovered damage that looked like bullet holes present on the driver's side of the vehicle, police say.

The investigation found an eighteen-year-old was target shooting with an unsafe “downrange” towards State Route 22 and hit the victim’s vehicle as it passed by, according to New York State Police.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from the Brewster barracks arrested the arrest of an unnamed eighteen-year-old for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony, prohibited use of a weapon, a class E felony, and environmental law violation illegal discharge of a weapon, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Police provided a photo of the vehicle with police believe are bullet holes and bullets found. Those photos are below.

Vehicle Shot Multiple Times Driving on Busy Road in Hudson Valley

The eighteen-year-old was arraigned before the town of Patterson Court and remanded to the Putnam County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 secure bond pending a future court date.

Keep Reading:

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

The 100 Best Places to Live on the West Coast