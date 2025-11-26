Why New Yorkers Will Suddenly Pay More For USPS
The United States Postal Service confirmed price hikes.
The USPS announced plans to raise its shipping prices in the new year.
USPS Shipping Prices To Increase In 2026
The USPS filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission for the increase.
New Yorkers can expect an increase of 6.6 percent for Priority Mail, 5.1 percent for Priority Mail Express, 7.8 percent for USPS Ground Advantage, and 6 percent for Parcel Select.
For specific examples of new flat-rate prices, the Priority Mail medium flat-rate box will increase from $21.95 to $22.95, and a large flat-rate box will go from $31.40 to $31.50.
Changes Will Go Into Effect In Early 2026
The adjustments have been approved by the board of governors and will take effect on January 18, 2026. The changes are pending final review by the Postal Regulatory Commission.
The USPS says it relies on revenue from sales of postage, products, and services to help cover its operating expenses. The USPS doesn't receive taxpayer money.
The USPS says shipping service prices are set by market conditions.
Change Of Stamps Won't Increase
These changes won't impact the price of a First-Class Mail stamp.
