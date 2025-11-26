Why New Yorkers Will Suddenly Pay More For USPS

The United States Postal Service confirmed price hikes.

The USPS announced plans to raise its shipping prices in the new year.

USPS Shipping Prices To Increase In 2026

USPS Proposal Would Save $3B, Slow Rural Mail Delivery Getty Images loading...

The USPS filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission for the increase.

New Yorkers can expect an increase of 6.6 percent for Priority Mail, 5.1 percent for Priority Mail Express, 7.8 percent for USPS Ground Advantage, and 6 percent for Parcel Select.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

For specific examples of new flat-rate prices, the Priority Mail medium flat-rate box will increase from $21.95 to $22.95, and a large flat-rate box will go from $31.40 to $31.50.

Changes Will Go Into Effect In Early 2026

USPS USPS loading...

The adjustments have been approved by the board of governors and will take effect on January 18, 2026. The changes are pending final review by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

The USPS says it relies on revenue from sales of postage, products, and services to help cover its operating expenses. The USPS doesn't receive taxpayer money.

The USPS says shipping service prices are set by market conditions.

Change Of Stamps Won't Increase

These changes won't impact the price of a First-Class Mail stamp.

Keep Reading:

Items That Can't Be Shipped Via U.S. Mail

Items That Can't Be Shipped Via U.S. Mail It's illegal to ship these items by mail in Massachusetts and throughout the rest of the country. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart

These Are Items That Are Prohibited or Restricted To Mail By USPS

These Are Items That Are Prohibited or Restricted To Mail By USPS

30 Worst Cities For Dogs Biting Mail Carriers