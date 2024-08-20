Urgent Safety Alerts For These 35 Amazon Products In New York

A number of items sold to New Yorkers via Amazon are under urgent safety recalls.

Amazon recently created a new page to share recalls and product safety alerts.

Thanks to this new feature, Hudson Valley Post highlighted several Amazon recalls earlier this summer.

25 Amazon Items Sold in New York That Have Been Recalled

Below are the names of the recalled products and more important information.

Even More Amazon Products Sold To New Yorkers Recalled

Since our initial report, many more Amazon products have been recalled.

"With the 'Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts' page, we aim to make it easier for customers to be aware of recalls on products they have purchased in our store, navigate to get more information about recalls, and view available refund or return options," Amazon states. "Previously, customers were forced to rely on third-party websites to learn about a product recall."

These 10 Amazon Items Recalled In August

Amazon's recall page has 20 more recent recalls. All are from the first two weeks in August. One product could cause an infant to "suffocate" and others can cause "fatal" infections.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Take a look at the photos and descriptions below to make sure you and your family remain safe.

