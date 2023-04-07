Upstate New York’s ‘Favorite’ Eatery Turns 70 With Historic Menu

The "Northeast’s favorite neighborhood restaurant," with locations in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York is bringing back some fan-favorite menu items along with "special deals and prizes."

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub opened up its first eatery in 1952 in Boston. The company now operates 97 restaurants throughout New England and upstate New York.

Upstate New York Restaurant Celebrates 70 Years With Retro Menu

In honor of 70 years in business, all Ninety Nine locations will feature a special retro menu that will bring back favorites loved by customers over the years

"Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub is celebrating 70 years as the Northeast’s favorite neighborhood restaurant with special deals and prizes for its valued guests," Ninety Nine Restaurant stated in an email sent to Hudson Valley Post.

Ninety Nine has New York locations in Kingston, Clifton Park, Colonie, New Hartford, Plattsburgh, Queensbury, Rotterdam and Saratoga Springs, according to the company's website.

Retro Menu Coming To Kingston, Clifton Park, Colonie, New Hartford, Plattsburgh, Queensbury, Rotterdam and Saratoga Springs Restaurants

The retro menu will include:

Colossal Lobster Roll

Hot Buttered Colossal Lobster Roll

Lemon Caper Haddock

BBQ Ribs & Chicken Combo

Chicken Parmigiana

“The Ninety Nine brand was founded on providing great food and great times while also creating a comfortable place where everyone feels welcome,” Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub CEO Craig Barber stated. “Seventy years later, that’s still what we’re doing. This anniversary celebration is a way to say thank you to our valued guests. We have an amazing staff with incredible food which is why our guests keep coming back. For our guests, we wouldn’t be here without their support over all of the years and challenges. Here’s (and cheers) to 70 more years!”

The retro menu begins April 10 and runs through May 12.

