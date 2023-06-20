Upstate New York Treasure Stole Funds In Hudson Valley, SP
A treasurer for two groups in the Hudson Valley is accused of stealing funds.
On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F in the Hudson Valley announced the arrest of an Ulster County man.
State Police arrested the Treasurer of the Hurley Recreation Association for Grand Larceny
New York State Police in Ulster County arrested 51-year-old Burton Gulnick Jr., from the city of Kingston on Friday. Gulnick was the Treasurer for both the Hurley Recreation Association and the Friends of Mike Hein Political Committee, according to police.
Authorities report the arrest comes after troopers received allegations that Gulnick was stealing funds from the Hurley Recreation Association and the Committee to re-elect Mike Hein.
Kingston, New York Man Accused Of Stealing Fund
The investigation led to the arrest of Gulnick. New York State Police didn't say how their investigation led to the arrest or how much money Gulnick allegedly stole from the organizations.
He was charged with second-degree grand larceny, along with two counts of third-degree grand larceny, as well as five counts of falsifying business records.
Gulnick was released on his own recognizance.