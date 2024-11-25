Upstate New York Tragedy During Snow: Man Killed By Live Wires

A devastating and inconceivable accident claimed the life of a 28-year-old Hudson Valley man during Friday's snowstorm.

It happened Friday before 6:30 a.m., in Sullivan County.

A Tragic End Amid the Storm: North Branch Man Killed by Live Electric Wires

At about 6:20 a.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle fire on County Route 121, known as the North Branch Road, in the Town of Callicoon.

Police report that 28-year-old Scott Pisall of North Branch was driving a 2015 Chrysler 300 when he encountered a downed tree blocking North Branch Road.

While trying to turn around, his vehicle became entangled in electrical wires connected to a nearby utility pole.

Sullivan County, New York Man Electrocuted

Tragically, Pisall was electrocuted when he stepped out of the car and his foot made contact with the pavement.

Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Multiple agencies, including the Hortonville and North Branch fire departments, Upper Delaware Ambulance, and Sullivan County EMS responded to the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to urge caution as storms and downed wires create dangerous conditions.

