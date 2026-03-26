Money “Lost” In New York: Is Your Name On This $8 Billion List?

New Yorkers are missing out on nearly $10 billion in "lost" money.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is reminding residents that they may be eligible for unclaimed funds.

New Yorkers Are Missing Out On Unclaimed Funds

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The New York State Comptroller’s Office is urging residents to search for over $8 billion in unclaimed funds.

Unclaimed funds come from things like forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, utility security deposits, estate proceeds, and stocks.

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"Unclaimed property is money that’s been lost or forgotten over time, including old bank accounts, uncashed checks, stock certificates, and unused gift cards. After a period of inactivity, lost money is legally considered abandoned property and turned over to the New York State Comptroller’s Office, where there’s no fee or time limit to claim it," the New York State Comptroller’s Office states.

Officials say over $163 million has already been returned this year. On average, the office returns about $2 million per day.

How To Claim

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To see if you're eligible for anything, go to the Comptroller's website and try typing in your name or your relatives' names. You can refine results by adding your first name, city, or zip code.

CLICK HERE to check for your unclaimed funds.

There is no fee to search or claim your money, and there is no time limit to make a claim.

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DiNapoli says often the money is owed to residents who have passed away. But you may have a right to it if you're an heir.

Thanks to a change to state law that went into effect last year, you'll automatically get a check in the mail if you're owed $250 or less.

Online claims are typically processed within two weeks.

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