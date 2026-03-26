Mysterious “Cicada” COVID Variant Now Spreading In New York

A mutated COVID strain has been detected in New York State.

The new variant has a nickname that is already getting attention.

New COVID Variant “Cicada” Detected In New York

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Health officials say the BA.3.2 variant, often called “Cicada,” has been detected in New York State as part of a wider spread across the country.

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According to the CDC, this viral COVID variant has been found in the wastewater in 25 states.

This means the new variant is spreading in New York and 24 other states, even though individual case numbers have not yet been clearly identified.

How It Got Its Nickname

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The variant was first spotted in the U.S. earlier this year, but experts say it may have been circulating quietly for months before that.

That is actually how it got the nickname “Cicada,” because it stayed mostly hidden before suddenly being detected.

The first case was in June 2025 when a traveler from the Netherlands tested positive at San Francisco International Airport.

What Makes This Variant Troublesome

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The variant contains genetic changes in an important protein that can help it evade immune cells, even in people who've been vaccinated, officials say.

Officials are worried bout this new variant because of how many mutations it has. Researchers say it carries dozens of changes to the spike protein, which could help it dodge some immunity from past infections or vaccines.

Right now, experts say there is no sign it causes more severe illness.

Health experts say COVID shots should still protect from serious illness.

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York

The following are symptoms that may lead to hospitalization.

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care.

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