Complete List Of No Kings Protest Sites In New York State

Organizers of the third No King's Protest say that millions of Americans will take part in Saturday's "No Kings" protests against President Trump.

No Kings Day organizers say they expect this to be the "biggest protest" in United States history.

No Kings Protests Planned Across New York State

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According to the event website, the goal of the No Kings Protest is to prove to President Donald Trump that "America does not belong to strongmen, greedy billionaires, or those who rule through fear."

Over 3,000 protests are planned nationwide. Bruce Springsteen will be singing at the No Kings Rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday. He'll be joined by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, actor/activist Jane Fonda and singers Joan Baez and more.

Protests Planned Across New York State

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Over 100 nonviolent protests are planned across New York State, including all over the Hudson Valley.

We've got the updated list of confirmed locations in New York State.

Hudson Valley

Amenia: 12:00 PM–1:00 PM, NY Rt. 22 & NY Rt. 44, Amenia, NY 12501

Beacon: 1:00 PM–3:30 PM, Memorial Park, Robert Cahill Dr, Beacon, NY 12508

Cornwall: 12:00 PM–2:30 PM, 45 Quaker Ave, Cornwall, NY 12518

Ellenville: 11:00 AM–12:00 PM, U.S. 209 & Canal Street, Ellenville, NY 12428

Gardiner: 11:00 AM–12:30 PM, 137 Main St, Gardiner, NY 12525

Goshen: 1:00 PM–3:00 PM, Main Street & South Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924

Greenburgh: 10:00 AM–11:00 AM, 177 Hillside Ave, White Plains, NY 10607

Kingston: 3:00 PM–4:30 PM, 238 Clinton Ave, Kingston, NY 12401

Larchmont: 11:00 AM–12:30 PM, Chatsworth Avenue Bridge over I-95, 17 N Chatsworth Ave, Larchmont, NY 10538

Mamaroneck: 4:00 PM–5:30 PM, Harbor Island Park Entrance, 60–98 Harbor Island Park, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Middletown: 3:00 PM–6:00 PM, 420 NY-211, Middletown, NY 10940

Monroe: 1:00 PM–2:00 PM, Lake Street & NY-17M, Monroe, NY 10950

Monticello: 1:00 PM–2:00 PM, 414 Broadway, Monticello, NY

Mount Kisco: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, 100 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Mount Vernon: 10:00 AM–11:30 AM, 897 S Columbus Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550

Nanuet: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, 4 NY-59, Nanuet, NY 10954

New Paltz: 1:00 PM–2:00 PM, 25 Plattekill Ave, New Paltz, NY 12561

New Rochelle: 9:00 AM–10:30 AM, North Avenue & Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Newburgh: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, Colden Street & 2nd Street, Newburgh, NY 12550

Nyack: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, 4 Depew Ave, Nyack, NY 10960

Ossining: 10:00 AM–11:30 AM, Market Square, Spring Street, Ossining, NY

Pelham: 12:30 PM–2:30 PM, Wolfs Lane & 1st Street, Pelham, NY 10803

Pelham (Bridge Action): 3:00 PM–5:00 PM, 126 Sparks Ave, Pelham, NY 10803

Pelham (Bridge Action): 3:00 PM–5:00 PM, 126 Sparks Ave, Pelham, NY 10803 Port Jervis: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, Pike & Broome Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771

Poughkeepsie (Waryas Park): 12:30 PM–2:30 PM, Waryas Park Promenade, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Poughkeepsie (Winslow Gate): 11:00 AM–12:00 PM, 5 Winslow Gate Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Rhinebeck: 10:00 AM–12:00 PM, Lions Minipark, South Parsonage Street & North Park Road, Rhinebeck, NY 12572

Saugerties: 12:00 PM–1:00 PM, Market Street & Main Street, Saugerties, NY 12477

Tarrytown: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, 238 W Main St, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Warwick: 10:00 AM–11:30 AM, Railroad Ave, Warwick, NY 10990

White Plains: 11:00 AM–12:00 PM, 150 Bloomingdale Rd, White Plains, NY 10605

Woodstock: 12:00 PM–1:00 PM, Tinker St, Woodstock, NY 12498

Yonkers/Hastings-on-Hudson: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, Warburton Ave & Odell Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701

Note: This list has been updated after community members provided us with more information.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

New York City/Long Island

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New York City will host a massive flagship march in Manhattan along with several borough-specific meetups.

Manhattan (Mass March): 2:00 PM at 7th Avenue & Central Park South.

Riverhead: 9:30 AM – County Center

Greenport: 10:00 AM – Greenport, NY

Queens (March): 10:00 AM – "Queens Says No Kings" March

Port Jefferson: 11:00 AM – Port Jefferson Station, NY

Mineola: 11:00 AM – Rally & Food Drive

Lindenhurst: 11:00 AM – Lindenhurst, NY

Larchmont: 11:00 AM – Virtual (Hosted from Mamaroneck)

Sag Harbor: 11:00 AM – Sag Harbor, NY

East Hampton: 11:30 AM – East Hampton, NY

Port Washington: 12:00 PM – Port Washington, NY

Port Washington: 12:00 PM – Port Washington, NY The Bronx (East): 12:00 PM – The Bronx, NY

Upper West Side: 12:00 PM – New York City

Miller Place: 12:00 PM – Miller Place, NY

Hampton Bays: 12:00 PM – Hampton Bays, NY

Huntington: 12:00 PM – South Huntington, NY

Shirley: 12:00 PM – Tri Hamlet Rally

Staten Island: 1:00 PM – "Staten Island 4 the People"

Queens (Rockaway): 1:00 PM – Rockaway Amphitheater (Beach 94th)

Patchogue: 1:00 PM – Patchogue, NY

Brooklyn: 1:00 PM – Park Slope, Brooklyn

West Harlem: 1:30 PM – Morningside Heights/West Harlem

Medford: 2:00 PM – Park and Ride (Exit 63 off LIE)

Manhattan (MASS MARCH): 2:00 PM – NYC Mass March (Central Park S)

Southampton: 5:00 PM – Southampton, NY

Capital Region & North Country

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Salem: 10:00 AM – Bancroft Public Library

Schuylerville: 10:00 AM – Spring and Broad St.

Glens Falls: 10:00 AM – Glens Falls City Park

Ballston Spa: 10:00 AM – Milton Ave. and Front St.

Schroon Lake: 10:00 AM – ADK Triple Play

Malone: 10:30 AM – Citizens, Not Subjects

Albany (Capitol): 11:00 AM – West Capitol Park

Ogdensburg: 11:00 AM – Ogdensburg, NY

Canton: 11:00 AM – Sponsored by Indivisible St. Lawrence

Schenectady: 11:00 AM – Balltown Rd. and State St. (Niskayuna)

Chestertown: 11:30 AM – ADK Triple Play

Granville: 11:30 AM – Granville, NY

Greenwich: 11:30 AM – Mowry Park

Indian Lake: 12:00 PM – Indian Lake, NY

Waterford: 12:00 PM – Broad and First St.

Canajoharie: 12:00 PM – Canajoharie, NY

Rensselaerville: 1:00 PM – NY Hilltowns (Town Park)

Albany (March): 1:00 PM – Central Ave. (between Colvin & N. Allen)

Clifton Park: 1:00 PM – Clifton Commons

Saranac Lake: 1:30 PM – Saranac Lake, NY

Johnstown: 1:30 PM – Johnstown, NY

Lake George: 1:30 PM – Warren County Municipal Center (Exit 20)

Saratoga Springs: 2:00 PM – Congress Park

Massena: 2:00 PM – Massena, NY

Plattsburgh: 2:00 PM – Plattsburgh, NY

Cobleskill: 3:00 PM – Cobleskill, NY

Central NY & Southern Tier

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Oswego: 10:00 AM – Oswego, NY

Delhi: 10:00 AM – Delhi, NY

Elmira: 10:00 AM – 317 E. Church St.

Cortland: 11:00 AM – Courthouse Park on Church St.

Rome: 11:30 AM – Rome, NY

Marcellus: 12:00 PM – Marcellus, NY

Oneonta: 12:00 PM – Cooperstown/Oneonta

Syracuse: 12:00 PM – De Witt, NY

Norwich: 12:00 PM – Norwich, NY

Corning: 1:00 PM – Corning Centerway Square

Ithaca: 1:00 PM – Ithaca, NY

Utica: 1:00 PM – Utica, NY

Owego: 1:00 PM – Tioga County Courthouse

Central Square: 2:00 PM – Central Square, NY

Hamilton: 2:00 PM – Hamilton, NY

Binghamton: 2:00 PM – Broome County Courthouse

Watkins Glen: 2:30 PM – Schuyler County Courthouse

Richfield Springs: 3:00 PM – Richfield Springs, NY

Herkimer: 3:00 PM – Herkimer, NY

Trumansburg: 4:30 PM – Trumansburg Farmers Market

Finger Lakes & Western NY

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Pittsford: 9:30 AM – State and Main St.

Gates: 10:00 AM – 2361 Buffalo Rd. (Rochester)

Hornell: 10:00 AM – 67 Seneca St.

Perry: 10:00 AM – S. Main and Covington St.

Buffalo: 11:00 AM – Buffalo, NY

Chautauqua: 11:00 AM – Chautauqua, NY

Ovid: 11:00 AM – NY-96 and NY-96A

Penn Yan: 11:00 AM – 415 Liberty St.

Lockport: 11:00 AM – Lockport, NY

Batavia: 11:00 AM – City Center on E. Main St.

Jamestown: 11:00 AM – JJC (March 28)

Tonawanda: 12:00 PM – Tonawanda Town, NY

Hammondsport: 12:00 PM – 26 Mechanic St.

Albion: 12:00 PM – NY 31 and NY 98

Rochester (Noon): 12:00 PM – Genesee Gateway Park

Geneva: 12:30 PM – Geneva, NY

Geneseo: 12:30 PM – Geneseo Gateway Park

Seneca Falls: 1:00 PM – Women's Rights National Historical Park

Williamsville: 1:00 PM – Williamsville, NY

Springville: 1:00 PM – Springville, NY

Niagara Falls: 1:00 PM – Niagara Falls, NY

Canandaigua: 1:30 PM – S. Main St. and Eastern Blvd.

Henrietta: 2:00 PM – Rochester Area

Olean: 2:00 PM – Olean 3.0

Hamlin: 2:00 PM – Hamlin, NY

Fredonia: 3:00 PM – Northern Chautauqua

Dansville: 3:30 PM – NY 36 and Foster Wheeler Rd.

Auburn: 5:30 PM – Equal Rights Heritage Center

Note. All of this information is directly from the No King's website, as well as information provided to Hudson Valley Post. There may be more events planned.

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