Complete List Of No Kings Protest Sites In New York State
Organizers of the third No King's Protest say that millions of Americans will take part in Saturday's "No Kings" protests against President Trump.
No Kings Day organizers say they expect this to be the "biggest protest" in United States history.
No Kings Protests Planned Across New York State
According to the event website, the goal of the No Kings Protest is to prove to President Donald Trump that "America does not belong to strongmen, greedy billionaires, or those who rule through fear."
Over 3,000 protests are planned nationwide. Bruce Springsteen will be singing at the No Kings Rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday. He'll be joined by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, actor/activist Jane Fonda and singers Joan Baez and more.
Protests Planned Across New York State
Over 100 nonviolent protests are planned across New York State, including all over the Hudson Valley.
We've got the updated list of confirmed locations in New York State.
Hudson Valley
- Amenia: 12:00 PM–1:00 PM, NY Rt. 22 & NY Rt. 44, Amenia, NY 12501
- Beacon: 1:00 PM–3:30 PM, Memorial Park, Robert Cahill Dr, Beacon, NY 12508
- Cornwall: 12:00 PM–2:30 PM, 45 Quaker Ave, Cornwall, NY 12518
- Ellenville: 11:00 AM–12:00 PM, U.S. 209 & Canal Street, Ellenville, NY 12428
- Gardiner: 11:00 AM–12:30 PM, 137 Main St, Gardiner, NY 12525
- Goshen: 1:00 PM–3:00 PM, Main Street & South Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924
- Greenburgh: 10:00 AM–11:00 AM, 177 Hillside Ave, White Plains, NY 10607
- Kingston: 3:00 PM–4:30 PM, 238 Clinton Ave, Kingston, NY 12401
- Larchmont: 11:00 AM–12:30 PM, Chatsworth Avenue Bridge over I-95, 17 N Chatsworth Ave, Larchmont, NY 10538
- Mamaroneck: 4:00 PM–5:30 PM, Harbor Island Park Entrance, 60–98 Harbor Island Park, Mamaroneck, NY 10543
- Middletown: 3:00 PM–6:00 PM, 420 NY-211, Middletown, NY 10940
- Monroe: 1:00 PM–2:00 PM, Lake Street & NY-17M, Monroe, NY 10950
- Monticello: 1:00 PM–2:00 PM, 414 Broadway, Monticello, NY
- Mount Kisco: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, 100 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549
- Mount Vernon: 10:00 AM–11:30 AM, 897 S Columbus Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550
- Nanuet: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, 4 NY-59, Nanuet, NY 10954
- New Paltz: 1:00 PM–2:00 PM, 25 Plattekill Ave, New Paltz, NY 12561
- New Rochelle: 9:00 AM–10:30 AM, North Avenue & Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801
- Newburgh: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, Colden Street & 2nd Street, Newburgh, NY 12550
- Nyack: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, 4 Depew Ave, Nyack, NY 10960
- Ossining: 10:00 AM–11:30 AM, Market Square, Spring Street, Ossining, NY
- Pelham: 12:30 PM–2:30 PM, Wolfs Lane & 1st Street, Pelham, NY 10803
Pelham (Bridge Action): 3:00 PM–5:00 PM, 126 Sparks Ave, Pelham, NY 10803
- Port Jervis: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, Pike & Broome Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771
- Poughkeepsie (Waryas Park): 12:30 PM–2:30 PM, Waryas Park Promenade, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
- Poughkeepsie (Winslow Gate): 11:00 AM–12:00 PM, 5 Winslow Gate Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
- Rhinebeck: 10:00 AM–12:00 PM, Lions Minipark, South Parsonage Street & North Park Road, Rhinebeck, NY 12572
- Saugerties: 12:00 PM–1:00 PM, Market Street & Main Street, Saugerties, NY 12477
- Tarrytown: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, 238 W Main St, Tarrytown, NY 10591
- Warwick: 10:00 AM–11:30 AM, Railroad Ave, Warwick, NY 10990
- White Plains: 11:00 AM–12:00 PM, 150 Bloomingdale Rd, White Plains, NY 10605
- Woodstock: 12:00 PM–1:00 PM, Tinker St, Woodstock, NY 12498
- Yonkers/Hastings-on-Hudson: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, Warburton Ave & Odell Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701
Note: This list has been updated after community members provided us with more information.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
New York City/Long Island
New York City will host a massive flagship march in Manhattan along with several borough-specific meetups.
- Manhattan (Mass March): 2:00 PM at 7th Avenue & Central Park South.
- Riverhead: 9:30 AM – County Center
- Greenport: 10:00 AM – Greenport, NY
- Queens (March): 10:00 AM – "Queens Says No Kings" March
- Port Jefferson: 11:00 AM – Port Jefferson Station, NY
- Mineola: 11:00 AM – Rally & Food Drive
- Lindenhurst: 11:00 AM – Lindenhurst, NY
- Larchmont: 11:00 AM – Virtual (Hosted from Mamaroneck)
- Sag Harbor: 11:00 AM – Sag Harbor, NY
- East Hampton: 11:30 AM – East Hampton, NY
Port Washington: 12:00 PM – Port Washington, NY
- The Bronx (East): 12:00 PM – The Bronx, NY
- Upper West Side: 12:00 PM – New York City
- Miller Place: 12:00 PM – Miller Place, NY
- Hampton Bays: 12:00 PM – Hampton Bays, NY
- Huntington: 12:00 PM – South Huntington, NY
- Shirley: 12:00 PM – Tri Hamlet Rally
- Staten Island: 1:00 PM – "Staten Island 4 the People"
- Queens (Rockaway): 1:00 PM – Rockaway Amphitheater (Beach 94th)
- Patchogue: 1:00 PM – Patchogue, NY
- Brooklyn: 1:00 PM – Park Slope, Brooklyn
- West Harlem: 1:30 PM – Morningside Heights/West Harlem
- Medford: 2:00 PM – Park and Ride (Exit 63 off LIE)
- Manhattan (MASS MARCH): 2:00 PM – NYC Mass March (Central Park S)
- Southampton: 5:00 PM – Southampton, NY
Capital Region & North Country
- Salem: 10:00 AM – Bancroft Public Library
- Schuylerville: 10:00 AM – Spring and Broad St.
- Glens Falls: 10:00 AM – Glens Falls City Park
- Ballston Spa: 10:00 AM – Milton Ave. and Front St.
- Schroon Lake: 10:00 AM – ADK Triple Play
- Malone: 10:30 AM – Citizens, Not Subjects
- Albany (Capitol): 11:00 AM – West Capitol Park
- Ogdensburg: 11:00 AM – Ogdensburg, NY
- Canton: 11:00 AM – Sponsored by Indivisible St. Lawrence
- Schenectady: 11:00 AM – Balltown Rd. and State St. (Niskayuna)
- Chestertown: 11:30 AM – ADK Triple Play
- Granville: 11:30 AM – Granville, NY
- Greenwich: 11:30 AM – Mowry Park
- Indian Lake: 12:00 PM – Indian Lake, NY
- Waterford: 12:00 PM – Broad and First St.
- Canajoharie: 12:00 PM – Canajoharie, NY
- Rensselaerville: 1:00 PM – NY Hilltowns (Town Park)
- Albany (March): 1:00 PM – Central Ave. (between Colvin & N. Allen)
- Clifton Park: 1:00 PM – Clifton Commons
- Saranac Lake: 1:30 PM – Saranac Lake, NY
- Johnstown: 1:30 PM – Johnstown, NY
- Lake George: 1:30 PM – Warren County Municipal Center (Exit 20)
- Saratoga Springs: 2:00 PM – Congress Park
- Massena: 2:00 PM – Massena, NY
- Plattsburgh: 2:00 PM – Plattsburgh, NY
- Cobleskill: 3:00 PM – Cobleskill, NY
Central NY & Southern Tier
- Oswego: 10:00 AM – Oswego, NY
- Delhi: 10:00 AM – Delhi, NY
- Elmira: 10:00 AM – 317 E. Church St.
- Cortland: 11:00 AM – Courthouse Park on Church St.
- Rome: 11:30 AM – Rome, NY
- Marcellus: 12:00 PM – Marcellus, NY
- Oneonta: 12:00 PM – Cooperstown/Oneonta
- Syracuse: 12:00 PM – De Witt, NY
- Norwich: 12:00 PM – Norwich, NY
- Corning: 1:00 PM – Corning Centerway Square
- Ithaca: 1:00 PM – Ithaca, NY
- Utica: 1:00 PM – Utica, NY
- Owego: 1:00 PM – Tioga County Courthouse
- Central Square: 2:00 PM – Central Square, NY
- Hamilton: 2:00 PM – Hamilton, NY
- Binghamton: 2:00 PM – Broome County Courthouse
- Watkins Glen: 2:30 PM – Schuyler County Courthouse
- Richfield Springs: 3:00 PM – Richfield Springs, NY
- Herkimer: 3:00 PM – Herkimer, NY
- Trumansburg: 4:30 PM – Trumansburg Farmers Market
Finger Lakes & Western NY
- Pittsford: 9:30 AM – State and Main St.
- Gates: 10:00 AM – 2361 Buffalo Rd. (Rochester)
- Hornell: 10:00 AM – 67 Seneca St.
- Perry: 10:00 AM – S. Main and Covington St.
- Buffalo: 11:00 AM – Buffalo, NY
- Chautauqua: 11:00 AM – Chautauqua, NY
- Ovid: 11:00 AM – NY-96 and NY-96A
- Penn Yan: 11:00 AM – 415 Liberty St.
- Lockport: 11:00 AM – Lockport, NY
- Batavia: 11:00 AM – City Center on E. Main St.
- Jamestown: 11:00 AM – JJC (March 28)
- Tonawanda: 12:00 PM – Tonawanda Town, NY
- Hammondsport: 12:00 PM – 26 Mechanic St.
- Albion: 12:00 PM – NY 31 and NY 98
- Rochester (Noon): 12:00 PM – Genesee Gateway Park
- Geneva: 12:30 PM – Geneva, NY
- Geneseo: 12:30 PM – Geneseo Gateway Park
- Seneca Falls: 1:00 PM – Women's Rights National Historical Park
- Williamsville: 1:00 PM – Williamsville, NY
- Springville: 1:00 PM – Springville, NY
- Niagara Falls: 1:00 PM – Niagara Falls, NY
- Canandaigua: 1:30 PM – S. Main St. and Eastern Blvd.
- Henrietta: 2:00 PM – Rochester Area
- Olean: 2:00 PM – Olean 3.0
- Hamlin: 2:00 PM – Hamlin, NY
- Fredonia: 3:00 PM – Northern Chautauqua
- Dansville: 3:30 PM – NY 36 and Foster Wheeler Rd.
- Auburn: 5:30 PM – Equal Rights Heritage Center
Note. All of this information is directly from the No King's website, as well as information provided to Hudson Valley Post. There may be more events planned.
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