Witnessed Needed: Elderly Upstate New York Killed In Hudson Valley

A passenger was killed in a head-on crash in the Hudson Valley. Police are hoping witnesses come forward.

New York State Police confirmed an investigation into a fatal car accident in the Hudson Valley.

Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in the Town of Deerpark, Orange County, New York

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On Tuesday, around 1:45 p.m., New York State Police from the Greenville barracks responded to a two-car motor vehicle collision on State Route 42 and 97 in the town of Deerpark that resulted in a fatality.

According to New York State Police, a 2004 Honda was traveling northwest on State Route 42 and 97 in the Town of Deerpark. At the same time, a 2014 Ford was traveling in the opposite direction.

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For unknown reasons, the Honda drifted into the other lane of traffic and hit the Ford head-on.

One Killed In Head-On Crash, 2 Injured

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The driver of the Honda, 76-year-old Patricia A. Desomma, age 76, of Warwick, and her front-seat passenger, John J. Desomma, also 76, from Warwick, were extricated from the vehicle.

John was transported to Bon Secours Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

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Patricia was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 36-year-old woman from Sparrowbush, New York, was also taken to Garnet Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police hope witnesses come forward.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300 and reference RMS number NY2600396602," New York State Police states.

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