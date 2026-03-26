How Bats Protect New Yorkers From The World’s Deadliest Creature
This summer, New York is expected to see an explosion of the "world's deadliest" creature. Experts say bats could help protect you.
This is supposed to be a brutal summer for mosquitoes, which you may be surprised to learn is actually the deadliest creature in the world.
Mosquitos Are The World's "Deadliest" Creature.
The CDC reports that mosquitoes are really the "world's deadliest" creatures.
Warm Wet Summer Expected In New York
It's supposed to be a warm and wet summer, the Old Farmer’s Almanac reports in its 2026 summer forecast.
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Warm and wet conditions are ideal for mosquitoes because this weather creates ideal breeding conditions for these creatures that can pass on deadly viruses.
How Bats Can Help You With Mosquitoes
While researching mosquitoes, I was surprised to learn that bats can really help protect you from mosquitoes
Experts are encouraging New Yorkers to install a bat house to help kill off mosquitoes.
One little brown bat can consume about 600 mosquitoes in an hour. In fact, one bat can eat up 7,000 mosquitoes in a single night.
Tips To Install A Bat House
The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife recently released tips on the best ways to mount a bat house to attract bats.
The tips include:
- Mount the house on a building or pole at least 12 feet high, facing south or southeast to catch the morning sun.
- Avoid placing your house under a tree where other animals can access it.
- Keep it away from bright lights and near water if possible.
"Don’t forget it can take time for bats to move in, so be patient and keep the space welcoming," the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife said.
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INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT BATS
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Bat Infestation Discovered With Hundreds Of Bats In Roof
Bat Infestation Discovered With Hundreds Of Bats In Roof
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