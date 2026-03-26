How Bats Protect New Yorkers From The World’s Deadliest Creature

This summer, New York is expected to see an explosion of the "world's deadliest" creature. Experts say bats could help protect you.

This is supposed to be a brutal summer for mosquitoes, which you may be surprised to learn is actually the deadliest creature in the world.

Mosquitos Are The World's "Deadliest" Creature.

The CDC reports that mosquitoes are really the "world's deadliest" creatures.

Warm Wet Summer Expected In New York

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It's supposed to be a warm and wet summer, the Old Farmer’s Almanac reports in its 2026 summer forecast.

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Warm and wet conditions are ideal for mosquitoes because this weather creates ideal breeding conditions for these creatures that can pass on deadly viruses.

How Bats Can Help You With Mosquitoes

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While researching mosquitoes, I was surprised to learn that bats can really help protect you from mosquitoes

Experts are encouraging New Yorkers to install a bat house to help kill off mosquitoes.

One little brown bat can consume about 600 mosquitoes in an hour. In fact, one bat can eat up 7,000 mosquitoes in a single night.

Tips To Install A Bat House

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The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife recently released tips on the best ways to mount a bat house to attract bats.

The tips include:

Mount the house on a building or pole at least 12 feet high, facing south or southeast to catch the morning sun.

Avoid placing your house under a tree where other animals can access it.

Keep it away from bright lights and near water if possible.

"Don’t forget it can take time for bats to move in, so be patient and keep the space welcoming," the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife said.

Bites From These 7 Creatures in New York Can Be Deadly

Bites From These 7 Creatures in New York Can Be Deadly Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT BATS

INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT BATS Gallery Credit: MEGAN TULEY

Bat Infestation Discovered With Hundreds Of Bats In Roof

Bat Infestation Discovered With Hundreds Of Bats In Roof A video went viral featuring hundreds of bats living under someone's roof. The NJ Department of Environmental Protection says that if you discover an infestation of bats of this magnitude in your home, you'll likely have to call in the professionals. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal