Trump Issues Huge Update On Gas Prices In New York

Prices just jumped over a dollar in a single month. Find out when the President says these "short-term" spikes will finally tumble down.

President Trump says that the rise in gas prices is the fault of Iran. Trump gave a primetime address on Wednesday discussing the war in Iran.

Trump Expects Short-Term Increase In Gas Prices

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Trump called the spike in gas prices a "short-term increase." He believes once the conflict in Iran is over, gas prices will "rapidly come back down."

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As of April 2, 2026, the national average gas price in the U.S. has risen to $4.08 per gallon.

Here in New York, the national average is $4.01, which is over $1 more per gallon from one month ago.

"All I have to do is leave Iran, and we'll be doing that very soon, and they'll come tumbling down," Trump said while speaking about gas prices.

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He added Wednesday, the rise in gas prices has been "entirely the result of the Iranian regime launching deranged terror attacks against commercial oil tankers."

Trump: War Will End Soon, No Timeline

In a primetime address to the nation, Trump said Iran has been decimated militarily and economically. He said the U.S. will accomplish all its military objectives "shortly."

He didn't give a timeline, but added that there are military plans over the next three weeks.

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"Thanks to the progress we've made, I can say tonight that we are on track to complete all of America's military objectives shortly, very shortly. We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks," Trump said.

Trump also said that once the conflict ends, the Strait of Hormuz will open naturally. Speaking to other nations dealing with fuel shortages, he advised them to either buy oil from the U.S. or go through the Strait and take it themselves.

High Gas Prices Might Be Good For New York Gas prices continue to rise to unprecedented levels across the country, and while most people are right to think that is a very bad thing, there could be some good news when it comes to higher gas prices. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli