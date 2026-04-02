Trump Issues Huge Update On Gas Prices In New York
Prices just jumped over a dollar in a single month. Find out when the President says these "short-term" spikes will finally tumble down.
President Trump says that the rise in gas prices is the fault of Iran. Trump gave a primetime address on Wednesday discussing the war in Iran.
Trump Expects Short-Term Increase In Gas Prices
Trump called the spike in gas prices a "short-term increase." He believes once the conflict in Iran is over, gas prices will "rapidly come back down."
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As of April 2, 2026, the national average gas price in the U.S. has risen to $4.08 per gallon.
Here in New York, the national average is $4.01, which is over $1 more per gallon from one month ago.
"All I have to do is leave Iran, and we'll be doing that very soon, and they'll come tumbling down," Trump said while speaking about gas prices.
He added Wednesday, the rise in gas prices has been "entirely the result of the Iranian regime launching deranged terror attacks against commercial oil tankers."
Trump: War Will End Soon, No Timeline
In a primetime address to the nation, Trump said Iran has been decimated militarily and economically. He said the U.S. will accomplish all its military objectives "shortly."
He didn't give a timeline, but added that there are military plans over the next three weeks.
"Thanks to the progress we've made, I can say tonight that we are on track to complete all of America's military objectives shortly, very shortly. We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks," Trump said.
Trump also said that once the conflict ends, the Strait of Hormuz will open naturally. Speaking to other nations dealing with fuel shortages, he advised them to either buy oil from the U.S. or go through the Strait and take it themselves.
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