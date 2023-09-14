Upstate New York Stewart’s Shops Customer Is Now A Millionaire

A customer at an Upstate New York Stewart's Shops is a $1 million winner.

On Wednesday, the New York Lottery today announced one second-prize-winning ticket was sold for the Sept. 12 Mega Millions drawing in New York State.

$1 Million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Capital Region

Google Google loading...

The winning ticket was sold in Glenmont, New York.

Glenmont is a hamlet in the town of Bethlehem in Albany County, New York. It's bordered to the east by the Hudson River.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 02, 14, 21, 42, 67 with a gold Mega Ball of 18.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The jackpot was $141 million. No one hit won the jackpot, so the jackpot is increasing to $162 million for Friday's drawing.

$1 Million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold Glenmont, Albany County, New York

Google Google loading...

The $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Stewart's Shops located at 33 Frontage Road in Glenmont.

The ticket hit all of the numbers besides the Mega Ball, according to the New York State Lottery.

As of this writing, it's unclear who purchased the winning ticket at the Stewart's Shops. The winner has one year to come forward to claim the $1 million prize.

10 Best Scratch-Offs To Buy This September In New York State Based on odds of winning, here are the best lottery scratch-off games to purchase right now in New York State to score some cash.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.